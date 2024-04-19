Properties of the week: impressive Welsh country houses

Sign up to the Culture & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations

Gwynedd: Glan Y Mawddach, Barmouth

An elegant Grade II property overlooking the estuary, set in more than 35 acres of landscaped gardens including an Arts and Crafts dovecote known as Dove Castle. Main suite, 5 further beds (2 en suite), family bath, kitchen, 6 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. £2.5m; Strutt & Parker

Vale of Glamorgan: Llwynhelig House, Cowbridge

Cowbridge. Historic Georgian-fronted mansion with 14th-century origins. Main suite, 5 further beds (2 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, 3-bed annexe, garden, pool, outbuildings, parking. OIEO £2m; Fine & Country

Vale of Glamorgan

A charming thatched property with spectacular views over the Nant Carfan valley. 4 beds (2 en suite), shower, kitchen, 4 receps, snug, garden, garage. £1.45m; Watts & Morgan

Gwynedd: Gwern Y Genau, Bala

Three refurbished properties overlooking Llyn Celyn lake. 6 beds (4 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, self-contained 3-bed and 4-bed cottages, garden. £1.25m; Strutt & Parker

Ceredigion: Alltyrodyn Hall, Capel Dewi

A magnificent Grade II Georgian mansion nestled in the Clettwr Valley. 12 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 8 receps, garden, outbuildings including a Georgian bathhouse, stables, garages; approx. 30 acres. OIRO £2m; Fine & Country

Pembrokeshire: Nant-Y-Coy Mill, Treffgarne

Bucolic mill house with approximately 30 acres of grounds. Main suite, 4 further beds, 2 showers, 3 receps, kitchen, garden, outbuildings, parking. OIEO £1.35m; Country Living Group

Lampeter: Tynant, Abermeurig

On the market for the first time in 50 years, this is a delightful Grade II cottage with 17th century origins. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. £425,000; Fine & Country

Powys: Pilleth Court, Whitton

Grade II property with 16th century origins in an enviable position within the Lugg Valley. Main suite, 4 further beds (2 en suite), shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, garage. £1.25m; Knight Frank