Properties of the week: Italian hideaways for less than £1 million

Sicily: Mongerbino, Santa Flavia

(Image credit: EmmeQ)

An imposing Mediterranean-style villa overlooking the gulf of Capo Zafferano. 2 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, 2 self-contained 1-bed annexes, swimming pool, parking. €890,000; EmmeQ

Puglia: Valle D’Itria

(Image credit: Soluzioni Immobiliari)

Two characterful limestone trulli in the Itria Valley. The first has 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, recep. The second has 1 bed, 1 bath, open-plan kitchen/living room, spa, swimming pool, garden, parking. €840,000; Soluzioni Immobiliari

Sicily: C.da Zisola, Noto

(Image credit: House&Villas)

This charming villa offers dazzling views. 3 beds, 4 baths, kitchen/living room, terrace, swimming pool, parking. €1.1m; House&Villas

Umbria: Spoleto

(Image credit: Hamptons)

A stone farmhouse in a spectacular setting. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, swimming pool, garden, parking. €517,000; Hamptons

Umbria: Chiaro, Gubbio

(Image credit: Special Umbria)

Part of a superbly situated Umbrian farmhouse in a gated estate. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, open-plan kitchen/ living/dining room, shared swimming pool and tennis court, private garden, parking. €390.000; Special Umbria

Puglia: Strada Comunale Ponte, Polignano a Mare

(Image credit: Coldwell Banker)

An attractive villa overlooking the seaside and close to the town centre. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, dining room, 1 further recep, terrace, swimming pool, parking. €950,000; Coldwell Banker

Lombardy: Besana, Brianza

(Image credit: Coldwell Banker)

An imposing 12-room villa dating back to 1850 with a wealth of original features, including frescoes and wood panelling. 3 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, self-contained annexe, garden, parking. €1.1m; Coldwell Banker

Tuscany: Bagni di Lucca, Lucca

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Handsome farmhouse set in more than 33 acres with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. 5 beds, 4 baths, 2 receps, kitchen, annexe, swimming pool, garden, parking. €1m; Knight Frank