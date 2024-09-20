Properties of the week: Italian hideaways for less than £1 million
Featuring homes in Sicily, Puglia and Tuscany
Sicily: Mongerbino, Santa Flavia
An imposing Mediterranean-style villa overlooking the gulf of Capo Zafferano. 2 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, 2 self-contained 1-bed annexes, swimming pool, parking. €890,000; EmmeQ
Puglia: Valle D’Itria
Two characterful limestone trulli in the Itria Valley. The first has 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, recep. The second has 1 bed, 1 bath, open-plan kitchen/living room, spa, swimming pool, garden, parking. €840,000; Soluzioni Immobiliari
Sicily: C.da Zisola, Noto
This charming villa offers dazzling views. 3 beds, 4 baths, kitchen/living room, terrace, swimming pool, parking. €1.1m; House&Villas
Umbria: Spoleto
A stone farmhouse in a spectacular setting. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, swimming pool, garden, parking. €517,000; Hamptons
Umbria: Chiaro, Gubbio
Part of a superbly situated Umbrian farmhouse in a gated estate. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, open-plan kitchen/ living/dining room, shared swimming pool and tennis court, private garden, parking. €390.000; Special Umbria
Puglia: Strada Comunale Ponte, Polignano a Mare
An attractive villa overlooking the seaside and close to the town centre. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, dining room, 1 further recep, terrace, swimming pool, parking. €950,000; Coldwell Banker
Lombardy: Besana, Brianza
An imposing 12-room villa dating back to 1850 with a wealth of original features, including frescoes and wood panelling. 3 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, self-contained annexe, garden, parking. €1.1m; Coldwell Banker
Tuscany: Bagni di Lucca, Lucca
Handsome farmhouse set in more than 33 acres with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. 5 beds, 4 baths, 2 receps, kitchen, annexe, swimming pool, garden, parking. €1m; Knight Frank
