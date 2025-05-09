Properties of the week: splendid houses on the island of Ireland
Featuring homes in Co. Down, Kilkenny, and Wicklow
Co. Kilkenny: Gowran Castle, Gowran
This is a fine 18th century manor house with 13th century origins. Main suite, 4 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, gym, billiards room, 1-bed cottage, 14 acres of grounds, tennis court, parking. €2.25m; Savills
Co. Kilkenny: Weston House, Thomastown
An impressive Georgian country house set in landscaped gardens. 5 beds, 4 baths, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, cinema room, gym, 2 self-contained 1-bed flats, garden, parking. €2.25m; Sotheby’s
Co. Galway: Inver Lodge and The Inverbeg Estate, Rosmuc
A magnificent sporting estate with three residences and 68 acres. Inver Lodge: 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, 1-bed annexe. Shannavara House: 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, fishing across ten lakes and rivers, shooting rights. €2.9m; Matt O'Sullivan
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Co. Down: Killinakin, Killinchy
This elegant Georgian-inspired property offers far-reaching views to the Isle of Man. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, study, 2 paddocks, garden, garage. £1.15m; Simon Brien
Co. Cavan: Lough Sillan, Shercock
A delightfully situated house with panoramic lakeside views. The property is set in 1.6 acres of grounds and is 60 minutes from Dublin airport. Main suite, 4 further beds (1 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, boathouse. €850,000; Sotheby's
Co. Mayo: Tavanaghmore, Knockmore
Charming rural retreat with a private jetty on Lough Conn. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps. €500,000; Sotheby’s
Co. Wicklow: Glebe House, Woodenbridge
An eye-catching period property built in 1828 and set in 42 acres. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, games room. €995,000; Sotheby's
Co. Down: Windyknowe, Derryboye
A handsome natural stone house set in mature gardens. Main suite, 3 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, 2 receps, garden, pond, garage, outbuilding. £525,000; Simon Brien
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Interest rate cut: the winners and losers
The Explainer The Bank of England's rate cut is not good news for everyone
-
Quiz of The Week: 3 – 9 May
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
The Week Unwrapped: Will robots benefit from a sense of touch?
Podcast Plus, has Donald Trump given centrism a new lease of life? And was it wrong to release the deadly film Rust?
-
6 charming homes in Rhode Island
Feature Featuring an award-winning home on Block Island and a casket-making-company-turned-condo in Providence
-
Titus Andronicus: a 'beautiful, blood-soaked nightmare'
The Week Recommends Max Webster's staging of Shakespeare's tragedy 'glitters with poetic richness'
-
The Alienation Effect: a 'compelling' study of the émigrés who reshaped postwar Britain
The Week Recommends Owen Hatherley's 'monumental' study is brimming with 'extraordinary revelations'
-
The Four Seasons: 'moving and funny' show stars Steve Carell and Tina Fey
The Week Recommends Netflix series follows three affluent mid-50s couples on a mini-break and the drama that ensues
-
Thunderbolts*: Florence Pugh stars in 'super-silly' yet 'terrific' film
The Week Recommends This is a Marvel movie with a difference, featuring an 'ill-matched squad of antiheroes'
-
Nashville dining: Far more than barbecue and hot chicken
Feature A modern approach to fine-dining, a daily-changing menu, and more
-
Music Reviews: Coco Jones and Viagra Boys
Feature "Why Not More?" and "Viagr Aboys"
-
Art review: "Wayne Thiebaud: Art Comes From Art"
Feature At the Legion of Honor, San Francisco, through Aug. 17