Properties of the week: village houses for less than £800,000

Suffolk: Tyes Cottage, Brandeston, Woodbridge

(Image credit: Savills)

A delightful Grade II thatched cottage dating back to the 1500s. 3 beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden. £525,000; Savills (01473-234800)

Fife: Seton House, Falkland

(Image credit: Galbraith)

Historic townhouse (2nd from the right) in the heart of the village. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. OIEO £335,000; Galbraith (01334-659980)

Kent: Eyhorne Street, Hollingbourne

(Image credit: Inigo)

This well-maintained, Grade II former post office sits on the high street and dates back to the early 1700s. Main suite, 3 further beds, study, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, south-facing garden. £600,000; Inigo (020-3687 3071)

Vale of Glamorgan: Little Hall Cottage, St Hilary, Cowbridge

(Image credit: Watts & Morgan)

An 18th century cottage. Main suite, 2 further beds, kitchen, 3 receps, garden. £799,950; Watts & Morgan (01446-773500)

Outer Hebrides: The Old Manse, Scalpay

(Image credit: Galbraith)

Overlooking the harbour, this 19th century house has 3 suites, 2 further beds, kitchen, 2 receps. OIEO £370,000; Galbraith (01463-224343)

Suffolk: Bear Street, Nayland

(Image credit: Inigo)

Located in the Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, this 18th century cottage is listed Grade II. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden office/summer house, garden. £375,000; Inigo (020-3687 3071)

Berkshire: Waterloo Cottage, Eastbury, Hungerford

(Image credit: Savills)

This charming brick and flint property retains plenty of period features. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, open-plan living/dining room, garden. £475,000; Savills (01635-277700)

Kent: Brenchley Road, Matfield

(Image credit: Inigo)