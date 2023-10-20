Properties of the week: village houses for less than £800,000
Featuring a delightful thatched cottage in Suffolk and a 19th century house in the Outer Hebrides
- Suffolk: Tyes Cottage, Brandeston, Woodbridge
- Fife: Seton House, Falkland
- Kent: Eyhorne Street, Hollingbourne
- Vale of Glamorgan: Little Hall Cottage, St Hilary, Cowbridge
- Outer Hebrides: The Old Manse, Scalpay
- Suffolk: Bear Street, Nayland
- Berkshire: Waterloo Cottage, Eastbury, Hungerford
- Kent: Brenchley Road, Matfield
Suffolk: Tyes Cottage, Brandeston, Woodbridge
A delightful Grade II thatched cottage dating back to the 1500s. 3 beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden. £525,000; Savills (01473-234800)
Fife: Seton House, Falkland
Historic townhouse (2nd from the right) in the heart of the village. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. OIEO £335,000; Galbraith (01334-659980)
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Kent: Eyhorne Street, Hollingbourne
This well-maintained, Grade II former post office sits on the high street and dates back to the early 1700s. Main suite, 3 further beds, study, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, south-facing garden. £600,000; Inigo (020-3687 3071)
Vale of Glamorgan: Little Hall Cottage, St Hilary, Cowbridge
An 18th century cottage. Main suite, 2 further beds, kitchen, 3 receps, garden. £799,950; Watts & Morgan (01446-773500)
Outer Hebrides: The Old Manse, Scalpay
Overlooking the harbour, this 19th century house has 3 suites, 2 further beds, kitchen, 2 receps. OIEO £370,000; Galbraith (01463-224343)
Suffolk: Bear Street, Nayland
Located in the Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, this 18th century cottage is listed Grade II. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden office/summer house, garden. £375,000; Inigo (020-3687 3071)
Berkshire: Waterloo Cottage, Eastbury, Hungerford
This charming brick and flint property retains plenty of period features. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, open-plan living/dining room, garden. £475,000; Savills (01635-277700)
Kent: Brenchley Road, Matfield
Handsome 19th century timber-clad cottage with adjacent unconverted chapel. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, garden. £625,000; Inigo (020-3687 3071)
