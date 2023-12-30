Properties of the year

Sign up to The Week's Arts & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations

Cumbria: Windy Hall, Kirkhaugh

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

A gorgeous stone-built country house in an elevated position, with spectacular views over the North Pennines. The property sits at the top of a rough track not suitable for vehicles except 4x4s, so the owners have included a Land Rover Defender in the sale. 5 beds, dressing room, 2 baths, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2nd kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £800,000; Finest Properties (01434-622234)

Somerset: Chiselborough, Stoke sub Hamdon

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A Georgian former rectory and cottage set in about 7 acres of landscaped gardens surrounded by countryside. Main suite, 7 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 4 receps, gardens, pool, tennis court, outbuildings, garage. £2m; Knight Frank (01935-808426)

Cornwall: Bishops Rock, Trebetherick

(Image credit: Savills)

Built in 1937 on a spectacular clifftop location on Greenaway, with direct access to the beach and its own stretch of foreshore. It also lies not far from the popular seaside resorts of Polzeath, Rock and Daymer Bay, as well as St Enodoc Golf Club. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, garden, parking. Under offer. On at £4m; Savills (01872-243200)

Oxfordshire: The Cottage, Fifield, Chipping Norton

(Image credit: Butler Sherborn)

This quintessential and enchanting Cotswold cottage dates back to the early 17th century. 3 beds, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. Sold ITRO £595,000; Butler Sherborn (01451-833141)

Warwickshire: River Cottage, Stratford-upon-Avon

(Image credit: Vaughan Reynolds)

A period residence on the banks of the River Avon, with 240ft of waterside frontage, which comes with both fishing and mooring rights. Main suite, 4 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, cinema, garden, parking. Sold ITRO £1.85m; Vaughan Reynolds (01789-292659)

Somerset: Argyle Street, Bath

(Image credit: Savills)

A first-floor flat in a Grade II building adjacent to Pulteney Bridge, in one of Bath’s most prestigious locations. The property enjoys views over the weir and beyond. 2 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, open-plan living/dining room. £775,000; Savills (01225-474500)

East Lothian: Eskgrove Hall, Inveresk, Musselburgh

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A Georgian-style property set in secluded gardens of 2.7 acres. Main suite, 6/7 further beds (2 en suite), kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, gym, garden, garage. Sold ITRO £1.995m; Knight Frank (0131-222 9606)

West Sussex: Gatewick, Steyning

(Image credit: Savills)