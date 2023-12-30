Properties of the year
Featuring a gorgeous country house in Cumbria and a Georgian former rectory in Somerset
- Cumbria: Windy Hall, Kirkhaugh
- Somerset: Chiselborough, Stoke sub Hamdon
- Cornwall: Bishops Rock, Trebetherick
- Oxfordshire: The Cottage, Fifield, Chipping Norton
- Warwickshire: River Cottage, Stratford-upon-Avon
- Somerset: Argyle Street, Bath
- East Lothian: Eskgrove Hall, Inveresk, Musselburgh
- West Sussex: Gatewick, Steyning
Cumbria: Windy Hall, Kirkhaugh
A gorgeous stone-built country house in an elevated position, with spectacular views over the North Pennines. The property sits at the top of a rough track not suitable for vehicles except 4x4s, so the owners have included a Land Rover Defender in the sale. 5 beds, dressing room, 2 baths, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2nd kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £800,000; Finest Properties (01434-622234)
Somerset: Chiselborough, Stoke sub Hamdon
A Georgian former rectory and cottage set in about 7 acres of landscaped gardens surrounded by countryside. Main suite, 7 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 4 receps, gardens, pool, tennis court, outbuildings, garage. £2m; Knight Frank (01935-808426)
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Cornwall: Bishops Rock, Trebetherick
Built in 1937 on a spectacular clifftop location on Greenaway, with direct access to the beach and its own stretch of foreshore. It also lies not far from the popular seaside resorts of Polzeath, Rock and Daymer Bay, as well as St Enodoc Golf Club. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, garden, parking. Under offer. On at £4m; Savills (01872-243200)
Oxfordshire: The Cottage, Fifield, Chipping Norton
This quintessential and enchanting Cotswold cottage dates back to the early 17th century. 3 beds, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. Sold ITRO £595,000; Butler Sherborn (01451-833141)
Warwickshire: River Cottage, Stratford-upon-Avon
A period residence on the banks of the River Avon, with 240ft of waterside frontage, which comes with both fishing and mooring rights. Main suite, 4 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, cinema, garden, parking. Sold ITRO £1.85m; Vaughan Reynolds (01789-292659)
Somerset: Argyle Street, Bath
A first-floor flat in a Grade II building adjacent to Pulteney Bridge, in one of Bath’s most prestigious locations. The property enjoys views over the weir and beyond. 2 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, open-plan living/dining room. £775,000; Savills (01225-474500)
East Lothian: Eskgrove Hall, Inveresk, Musselburgh
A Georgian-style property set in secluded gardens of 2.7 acres. Main suite, 6/7 further beds (2 en suite), kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, gym, garden, garage. Sold ITRO £1.995m; Knight Frank (0131-222 9606)
West Sussex: Gatewick, Steyning
This grand, Grade II 16th century property (with 12th century origins) includes a flint and stone folly forming the gateway, built in 1749. 7 beds (3 en suite), kitchen, 4 receps, 2-bed annexe, outbuildings, extensive gardens. Withdrawn in October; Savills (01444-446008)
