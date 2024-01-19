Properties of the week: covetable ski chalets
Including homes in Verbier, Haute-Savoie and Monti della Luna
- France: Samoëns, Haute-Savoie
- France: Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, Haute-Savoie
- Switzerland: Chalet Coucou, Verbier
- France: Saint-Martin-de-Belleville, Savoie
- Switzerland: Les Crosets, Portes du Soleil
- France: Les Houches, Chamonix-Mont-Blanc
- Switzerland: Les Collons, Vex
- Italy: Colle Sestriere, Monti della Luna
- France: Saint-Gervais-les-Bains, Haute-Savoie
France: Samoëns, Haute-Savoie
A delightfully rustic chalet overlooking Mont Blanc, and 7km from the ski resort of Samoëns. 2 beds, 2 shower rooms, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, garden, hot tub, garage. Approx. £731,196; Leggett Immobilier.
France: Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, Haute-Savoie
Demi-chalet in the exclusive Plaine des Praz area, with views over the Mont Blanc range. 4 beds, 3 baths, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, garden, parking. Approx. £1.678m; Knight Frank.
Switzerland: Chalet Coucou, Verbier
A recently renovated property with superb mountain views in one of the world’s most popular ski destinations. Main suite, 3 further beds, 2 baths, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room. POA; Savills.
France: Saint-Martin-de-Belleville, Savoie
Situated in the tranquil village of Saint-Marcel, this property has panoramic views of the Cime Caron. 3 beds, 3 baths, 2 receps, self-contained 2-bed flat, garden, parking. Approx £1.36m; Knight Frank.
Switzerland: Les Crosets, Portes du Soleil
This luxurious "ski-in ski-out" chalet overlooks the Dents du Midi. 6 beds, 6 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garage. POA; Avanthay & Partners.
France: Les Houches, Chamonix-Mont-Blanc
An enchanting log chalet with views over the Mont-Blanc massif. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. Approx. £1.695m; Kyero.
Switzerland: Les Collons, Vex
Charming chalet in an unspoilt rural setting with magnificent views of the Matterhorn and the Dent Blanche. 3 beds, 2 shower rooms, kitchen, open-plan living/ dining room, garden, parking. Approx. £720,000; Valimmobilier.
Italy: Colle Sestriere, Monti della Luna
An idyllic "ski-in, ski-out" mountainside chalet currently divided into two separate dwellings. The property is approximately 300 metres from the Sagnalonga chairlift. 2 beds, 2 baths, 2 kitchenettes, 2 receps. Approx. £766,000; Mercury Group.
France: Saint-Gervais-les-Bains, Haute-Savoie
A handsome chalet with impressive mountain views. 5 beds, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, garden, parking. Approx. £1.731m; Prestige Property.
