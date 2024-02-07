These are polarized times. The Super Bowl is one of the few events that can bring us all together. And advertisers want to keep it that way.

That's why Super Bowl commercials are "playing it safe this year," Variety said. While the big game has long been seen as a venue "where risk-taking is welcome" — remember that 2015 Nationwide commercial told from the perspective of a dead child? — this year the businesses that can afford airtime intend to "pull back on pushing the envelope." Most of the ads on the year's most-viewed television event "will aim to comfort or amuse" the expected 110 million viewers.

One reason for the caution: "It's getting harder for commercials to score with consumers," said Linda and O.C. Ferrell of Auburn University at The Conversation . More than a few traditional advertisers — like the Big Four automakers, as well as perennial provocateur GoDaddy — are skipping the game in favor of "more tightly targeted advertising campaigns." Why? "Gen Z, in particular, is not impressed by Super Bowl ads."

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Perhaps, but ad time during the game is highly coveted — and highly lucrative for this year's network, CBS. Quartz said that a 30-second ad during the game will cost advertisers a cool $7 million. While that's not much more expensive than last year's game, it's still "an increase of 75% from a decade ago and over 200% from 20 years ago."

The Taylor Swift effect

One big dynamic affecting marketing decisions this year? Taylor Swift, of course. Axios said that the pop superstar — who is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — "helped drive an unprecedented ratings bump for the NFL from the sidelines this season." Her popularity with young women helped bring them to the game, which is why "beauty and health food brands are buying up" Super Bowl ad spots. None of the brands are talking about Swift specifically in their ads, Digiday said, but for brands like Dove, L'Oréal and NYX Cosmetics, "it's difficult to ignore the significant role her newfound association with the sport has played."

Swift might actually be bigger than the game, or any of its advertisers. Ad Age said that one company that tracks social media mentions found that Swift was more discussed than "all confirmed Super Bowl advertisers combined." And Swift's presence at the Chiefs' last playoff game is credited with giving that game a 17% bump in TV ratings. That's why "as Super Bowl marketers get ready for the Big Game, they also are planning their Swift strategies."

Something you won't see? A lot of crypto ads. CNN said viewers will see a big shift away from the tech companies that have dominated recent Super Bowls. Instead, "largely traditional advertisers" will dominate — yes, the Budweiser Clydesdales will be there — featuring "traditional products that are part of consumers' daily lives," according to Paul Hardart of New York University's Stern School of Business. And most of those ads will "strike a humorous tone to attract attention."

'Stands alone' for marketers

So will all those ads be worth all the money that advertisers are spending? Absolutely yes, The San Diego Union-Tribune said. "Live sports in general and the Super Bowl in particular are one of the few areas that can attract a lot of viewers," one ad exec told the paper. But another strategist offered a caution: "It must also be part of a business plan, not a one-off ad that hopes to be the business plan itself." It's best not to blow a whole year's marketing budget on a Super Bowl moonshot, in other words.

The Super Bowl is probably one of the few events that can still draw a mass television audience, The New York Times said. The NBA and NHL "have struggled to retain and increase viewership" and the NCAA men's basketball tournament has seen ratings drop in recent years. Americans are still watching football, though. This means the big game is a good bet for big brands. "The Super Bowl stands alone as a mass-marketing opportunity on television."