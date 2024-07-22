The decline of festivals

The industry has faced a 'triple whammy' of Covid, Brexit and inflation, hitting both organisers and performers

Glastonbury festival fields and tents.
Many performers say they are being 'priced out' of festivals
(Image credit: Edward.J.Westmacott / Alamy Stock Photo)
By
published
inthe explainer

More than 100 festivals are set to disappear from the UK in 2024, according to research by the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF). Among them are "familiar and longstanding names" on the UK festival scene like Barn on the Farm, Shindig and Neighbourhood Weekender, which are among the casualties to withdraw from the festival calendar this year, Music Week reported.

Even as headline-grabbing heavyweights like Glastonbury are busier than ever, smaller independent festival organisers and performers alike are struggling to make ends meet.

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

