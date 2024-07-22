The decline of festivals

More than 100 festivals are set to disappear from the UK in 2024, according to research by the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF). Among them are "familiar and longstanding names" on the UK festival scene like Barn on the Farm, Shindig and Neighbourhood Weekender, which are among the casualties to withdraw from the festival calendar this year, Music Week reported.

Even as headline-grabbing heavyweights like Glastonbury are busier than ever, smaller independent festival organisers and performers alike are struggling to make ends meet.

Why are organisers struggling?

The festival industry is in an extremely perilous state due to the "triple whammy" of Covid, Brexit and inflation, said The Guardian.

Perhaps the biggest issue, said Music Week, are problems with the supply chain and subsequent soaring costs. Festival organisers who were forced to sell equipment during the pandemic have, in many cases, have been forced to take out loans to buy it back. Concerns about "bad debts" have meant suppliers are increasingly insisting that organisers pay 100% of the cost up front.

The "shifting landscape" of live music since the pandemic hasn't helped, said NME. Festivals are struggling to appeal to younger generations who missed out on their first festival experience during lockdowns and are now reluctant or unable to stump up the pricey ticket costs.

Why is it getting harder for artists?

Rising costs mean performers as well as attendees are also being "priced out" of festivals, said the BBC. Comics at the Edinburgh Fringe have complained hefty accommodation costs and venue fees are blocking emerging talent from being able to participate, as they're unlikely to break even.

With total costs to take part in the Fringe amounting to anywhere between £7,000 and £22,000, reported The Guardian, artists are taking "extreme measures" to fund their shows from selling photos on OnlyFans to being infected by malaria for medical trials.

Others are turning down opportunities altogether; Nadine Shah opted not to play at Glastonbury this year because of the low fee and her lack of televised coverage. The Mercury-nominated singer took to X to explain her decision: "It's just a reality that playing live is super expensive and if you can justify the costs (like being on telly and having a wider reach) then sometimes you take the hit. Otherwise no, we've all bills to pay."

Is anything being done about it?

The AIF is lobbying the government for a temporary VAT cut on festival tickets from 20% to 5% for the next three years, said Music Week, and there's been a "pushback" on rising artist fees with festivals like Secret Garden Party dropping a headliner in order to support emerging talent.

Without "urgent help and investment", co-founder of Barn on the Farm Oscar Matthews told NME, only big festivals like Reading & Leeds will weather the storm, while smaller festivals will continue to postpone dates or disappear altogether.