Fiddler on the Roof review: 'hugely moving' and 'exquisitely crafted' musical

London already boasts several "brilliant revivals of classic American musicals", said Sarah Crompton on What's On Stage. Now, joining "Hello Dolly!", "Guys & Dolls", and "A Chorus Line", comes "another glory of Broadway's late golden age" in an outstanding production at Regent's Park. 

Director Jordan Fein's "wonderful, emotional" production of "Fiddler on the Roof" is perfectly balanced, tilting towards neither "saccharine nor bitterness". The songs, including classics such as "Tradition" and "If I Were a Rich Man", feel as "if they are being forged afresh". The cast are superb, led by Broadway regular Adam Dannheisser as Tevye, and Lara Pulver as his wife, Golde. And the show "seems made for its open-air setting": the Sun actually sets during "Sunrise, Sunset", and candles lit a wedding procession in the twilight. It's all "absolutely terrific". 

