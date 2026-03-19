Gentleman Jack: Northern Ballet show is ‘sensuous’ and stylish

Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s choreography has ingenious touches

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Northern Ballet&#039;s production of Gentleman Jack
Gemma Coutts (centre): a self-confident Ann Lister, with a ‘cocky motif’
(Image credit: Tristram Kenton)

In her lifetime, Anne Lister was mocked for her masculine appearance and dress, and unkindly nicknamed Gentleman Jack, said Allan Radcliffe in The Times. But more than 180 years after her death, the Yorkshire landowner and polymath has “acquired the status of national treasure”. Her secret encrypted diaries, discovered in the 1980s, revealed that she’d had numerous same-sex affairs and a symbolic marriage to a woman – leading to her being described as the “first modern lesbian”.

A recent BBC television drama series based on her life introduced her story to a far wider audience. But Northern Ballet’s impressive new narrative ballet is “more than an attempt to ride the coat-tails of Lister’s celebrity”. Choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, it “sets out to break the mould of traditional gender roles in dance”; with ingenious and novel touches, and clear, compelling storytelling, it is a sensuous success.

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