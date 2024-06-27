Kiss Me, Kate: Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar offers 'light comic touch'

This revival of Cole Porter's 1948 musical is a love letter to the theatre

Stephanie J. Block and Adrian Dunbar star in Kiss Me, Kate
Cole Porter's 1948 musical "Kiss Me, Kate" is a giddy love letter to the theatre, said David Jays in The Guardian. Filled with "falderol frivolity" and glorious songs – "Too Darn Hot", "So in Love" and more – the show is a Broadway classic, and Bartlett Sher's "exhilarating" and luxurious revival should prove a big summer hit for the Barbican.

A witty spin on "The Taming of the Shrew", the set-up is that a divorced couple – producer/director/actor Fred and his movie star ex-wife Lilli – are opening in a musical version of the Shakespeare play. As their tempestuous offstage and onstage relationships intertwine, the "characters bicker in dialogue but unpack their hearts in song". 

