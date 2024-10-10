Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular – an 'exhilarating and life-affirming' show

'Showstopping' set-pieces have audience in 'raptures' at Glasgow Hydro

The cast of Les Miserables: The Arena Spectacular on stage in Glasgow
'Gargantuan' staging of classic novel is on a global arena tour
(Image credit: Danny Kaan)
By
published

There is probably only one sung-through musical that could fill the Glasgow Hydro for one night, said Allan Radcliffe in The Times, let alone sell out the 12,000-capacity venue for four in a row. And that musical is "Les Misérables", which in its new, super-sized incarnation is in the UK as part of a global arena tour taking in some 15 countries.

Generating "an atmosphere somewhere between a rock concert and a football match", the show is truly spectacular, with thrilling lighting design, "seamless" choreography, a full-sized orchestra "floating serenely above the stage", and vast screens broadcasting the performers' faces. Yet for all the bombast, the evening is "at its most hypnotic in its virtuoso moments", such as the "showstopping rendition of 'Bring Him Home'" by Alfie Boe, as Jean Valjean.

