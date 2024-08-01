Oliver! – Cameron Mackintosh's latest revival is a 'visual delight'

Performances are 'top-notch' in new staging of classic show

The cast of Oliver! at Chichester theatre.
Huge song and dance routines fill the stage with 'rollicking fun and energy'
(Image credit: Johan Persson)
By
published
in the week recommends

The pre-publicity for Cameron Mackintosh's latest revival of Lionel Bart's evergreen classic – this time both choreographed and co-directed by Matthew Bourne – spoke of a "revised" and "reimagined" version. 

Fans of "Oliver!" may have been alarmed, but it turns out they had nothing to fear, said Dominic Cavendish in The Daily Telegraph: the "big Twist" is simply that the show, which transfers to London in December, has an "intimacy and a quality of simplicity in keeping with the 'poor theatre' aesthetic" of the original 1960 designs, and Bart's own theatrical roots. There has been no skimping on spectacle. It's just that the spectacle has been squished, with the action taking place across "tight levels of stage".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends From The Magazine
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸