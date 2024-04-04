Opening Night: musical adaptation of Cassavetes film a 'travesty'

An 'unsalvageable' disaster that 'squanders the talents of all involved'

Sheridan Smith in a purple dress onstage during the press night performance of 'Opening Night'
Star Sheridan Smith 'does her best' but cannot save a 'confusing script'
By The Week UK
published

It pains me to report that in a London theatre, "a work of art is being desecrated", said Houman Barekat in The New York Times

Opening Night is a stage musical adaptation of John Cassavetes' "stylish" 1977 film, a psychological drama about a troubled Broadway actress – and it is a travesty. The production, from the Belgian director Ivo van Hove, with songs by Rufus Wainwright, is a confusing, meta-mess that is at points "so schlocky, that it almost feels like a send-up". Alas, it's true, said Nick Curtis in the Evening Standard. What we have here is a "muddled, self-important, furtively misogynist" production that squanders the talents of all concerned. Wainwright's first-ever musical score is a lame "hodgepodge of genre pastiche and schoolboy rhyme", and the "use of live video adds another tiresome layer of introspection to a project wedged firmly up its own fundament". It's an "unsalvageable" disaster.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

