Opening Night: musical adaptation of Cassavetes film a 'travesty'

It pains me to report that in a London theatre, "a work of art is being desecrated", said Houman Barekat in The New York Times .

Opening Night is a stage musical adaptation of John Cassavetes' "stylish" 1977 film, a psychological drama about a troubled Broadway actress – and it is a travesty. The production, from the Belgian director Ivo van Hove, with songs by Rufus Wainwright, is a confusing, meta-mess that is at points "so schlocky, that it almost feels like a send-up". Alas, it's true, said Nick Curtis in the Evening Standard . What we have here is a "muddled, self-important, furtively misogynist" production that squanders the talents of all concerned. Wainwright's first-ever musical score is a lame "hodgepodge of genre pastiche and schoolboy rhyme", and the "use of live video adds another tiresome layer of introspection to a project wedged firmly up its own fundament". It's an "unsalvageable" disaster.

Anyone who bought tickets hoping to see the show's star, Sheridan Smith, deliver some "Funny Girl-style razzle dazzle" is in for a shock, said Alice Saville in The Independent . The musical, which is set backstage at a theatre, is "determinedly unflashy and oblique". But still, Smith is superb in the role of Myrtle, the alcoholic, "self-destructing" actress struggling to adjust to having to play an older woman for the first time.

