Spirited Away review: a 'transfixingly beautiful' Studio Ghibli adaptation

The classic 2001 animated film is 'injected with fresh life' in this new stage production

Spirited Away stage production
A "deft and inspired mixture of puppetry" brings Spirited Away to life
(Image credit: Johan Persson)
By
published

Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away (2001), about a ten-year-old girl's quest to find her way home from a parallel spirit world, is one of the greatest animated films ever made, said Louis Chilton in The Independent.

An "idiosyncratic" and singular piece of art, it does not cry out for a stage adaptation. But if there must be one, "it's impossible to imagine a better one than this". Adapted and directed by John Caird, the production, performed in Japanese with English surtitles, sees Miyazaki's human and paranormal characters wondrously transformed into flesh and puppetry. First staged in Japan in 2022, it boasts visual flair, great scenic innovation, a stunning musical score and superb acting. It doesn't augment Miyazaki's film in "any sort of cerebral or thematic way. But it does inject the story with fresh life, with the kind of charged intimacy that you only get in live performance."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Theatre From The Magazine In Review
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸