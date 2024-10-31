The Forsyte Saga: 'faultless' production with a 'pitch-perfect' cast

Theatrical adaptation of John Galsworthy's novels is a 'must-see' show

Fiona Hampton in The Forsyte Saga
Fiona Hampton is 'still and dignified' as Irene
(Image credit: Mitzi de Margary)
By
published

Here's a confession, said Dominic Maxwell in The Times. I've never read "The Forsyte Saga", John Galsworthy's early 20th century novels chronicling the trials and misadventures of a wealthy English family between 1886 and 1920. Nor have I seen either of the two long, luxurious TV adaptations.

Those better acquainted may find cherished bits of the saga are missing from this superb condensed version, which is adapted by Shaun McKenna and Lin Coghlan, and presented in two parts (five-hours long in total) by the Troupe Theatre Company at the Park Theatre in north London. But as theatre it's "faultless": a "must-see" production that's "sumptuous, panoramic, intense, amusing; vividly of its time yet arrestingly modern in its understanding of the games we play".

