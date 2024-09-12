The Real Thing: Stoppard revival is 'witty' and 'wise'

James McArdle is 'sensational' in Max Webster's production at the Old Vic

James McArdle as Henry and Susan Wokoma as Charlotte in The Real Thing
(Image credit: Manuel Harlan)
By
published

London's autumn season is bookended by "weighty Stoppards", said Dominic Cavendish in The Daily Telegraph. In December, "The Invention of Love" (1997), Sir Tom's erudite portrait of A.E. Housman, is being revived at the Hampstead Theatre. But first we have this "cleverly engaging" – if "not wholly lovable" – staging of "The Real Thing" (1982), one of his most "accessible and emotionally resonant successes".

This "witty", twisty play has as its central character a distinctly Stoppard-like playwright named Henry, said Will Lloyd in The Sunday Times. Henry's actress wife, Charlotte, is starring in his latest play as a woman who is suspected of cheating on her husband. But Henry has left her for a younger actress, Annie, whose actor husband has been cast in Henry's play as the possible cuckold. Meanwhile Annie, alas, seems to be falling for another actor, named Billy. "Got that? Nobody ever said affairs of the heart were straightforward."

