Viola's Room: a 'darkly alluring' gothic tale

Immersive theatre company returns with this eerie production narrated by Helena Bonham Carter

Audience member in Punchdrunk show Viola's Room
In Viola's Room, audience members roam through 'exquisitely detailed' sets
(Image credit: Julian Abrams)
By
published

Would you go to Woolwich in southeast London to have Helena Bonham Carter murmur a "gothic bedtime yarn" in your ear? That's basically what's on offer at immersive theatre company Punchdrunk's latest show, "Viola's Room".

Small groups of "barefoot punters" are led through an otherworldly "labyrinth of corridors and antechambers", said Nick Curtis in the London Evening Standard, as the actor's "honeyed voice" pours through headphones, narrating the story of an orphaned princess, Viola. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Helena Bonham Carter The Week Recommends Culture
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸