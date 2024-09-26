War Horse: revival 'retains the power' of the epic original

Life-sized puppet horse at the heart of the show is a 'true wonder'

Still from War Horse at The Lowry.
Sturgess proves he is 'one to watch'
(Image credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg)
By
published

"War Horse" is back on British stages for the first time in five years. The hotly anticipated revival of the hit show "retains the power" that made it a "phenomenon" when it first debuted at the National Theatre back in 2007, said Nick Ahad in The Guardian.

Directed by Katie Henry and Tom Morris, the revival once again "faithfully" keeps to Michael Morpurgo's novel. Set at the outbreak of First World War in rural Devon, it follows a young Albert (Tom Sturgess), whose beloved horse, Joey, is sold to an army cavalry unit and sent to the frontline. Albert follows him to France, "dreaming of a reunion and eventually only hoping for survival".

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

