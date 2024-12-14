A motorbike ride in the mountains of Vietnam

The landscapes of Hà Giang are incredibly varied but breathtaking

Vietnam rice paddies
Hà Giang's terraced rice paddies seem to 'glow' in the sunlight
(Image credit: Tieu Bao Truong / Getty Images)
By
published

A lush, mountainous region of northern Vietnam, Hà Giang is known for its breathtaking limestone landscape, carved by erosion into a "surreal mix" of vertiginous, oddly shaped peaks.

Equally fascinating, though, are its diverse tribal cultures, said Lizzie Frainier in The Times – 22 in all, each with its own language.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸