Away from the crowds in Calabria

This region in the toe of the Italian boot offers a 'warm welcome'

Calabria
Escape overtourism in this unspoilt region of southern Italy
By
published

Overtourism is now an acute problem in parts of Italy. But the worst-affected spots (Venice; the villages of the Cinque Terre) are easily avoided, and in some parts of Italy you will hardly see any other foreign tourists, said Mark Jones in The Guardian

Calabria, for instance, the toe of the Italian boot, is actually undertouristed, so you can be assured of a warm welcome there. Yet it offers glorious mountain landscapes, beautiful beaches, and some ancient hilltowns that are quite as ravishing as those further north. Take Santa Severina, for example, with its Norman fortress, Byzantine church and glorious views. Were it in Tuscany or Puglia, its main square would be "thronged" – but when I visited in early summer, it was delightfully quiet, as was Le Puzelle, a nearby restaurant serving "very Calabrian" fare ("unfussy, cheap and wonderful"). 

