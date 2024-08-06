Tourists welcome: the destinations open to holidaymakers

These getaway spots are ideal for conscious travellers who don't want to contribute to the problems of overtourism

Colourful boats lining the canals of Aveiro, Portugal
From Marrakech to Aveiro, these are the destinations still welcoming tourists this summer
(Image credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus / Antonio Duarte)
By
published
in the explainer

Anti-tourist protests led by locals have erupted across Europe this summer, with governments in popular holiday destinations like Barcelona and Venice imposing restrictions designed to tackle "overtourism". Residents have confronted visitors with placards and water pistols to protest at high visitor numbers, which they blame for overcrowding, reduced quality of life, depletion of natural resources, and housing costs that are out of reach for locals.

The protests are a "broader reflection of tourism that is not sustainably managed", Antje Martins, a sustainable tourism expert from the University of Queensland, told CNN. The problems with tourism aren't personal, they're structural, she adds. 

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Abby Wilson
