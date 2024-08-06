Tourists welcome: the destinations open to holidaymakers
These getaway spots are ideal for conscious travellers who don't want to contribute to the problems of overtourism
Anti-tourist protests led by locals have erupted across Europe this summer, with governments in popular holiday destinations like Barcelona and Venice imposing restrictions designed to tackle "overtourism". Residents have confronted visitors with placards and water pistols to protest at high visitor numbers, which they blame for overcrowding, reduced quality of life, depletion of natural resources, and housing costs that are out of reach for locals.
The protests are a "broader reflection of tourism that is not sustainably managed", Antje Martins, a sustainable tourism expert from the University of Queensland, told CNN. The problems with tourism aren't personal, they're structural, she adds.
The good news for conscious travellers hoping to unwind without worsening life for local residents is that there are plenty of destinations that are welcoming tourists with open arms in 2024.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Aveiro, Portugal
If the complex politics around tourists in Barcelona have steered you away, but you are still craving a sunny city break, look across the Iberian peninsula at Aveiro in Portugal.
The coastal city is known for its rich history, iconic striped beach houses, and impressive canal system – a feature that has seen Aveiro dubbed "the Venice of Portugal". Colourful boats called barcos moliceiros "used to collect seaweed and now tend to ferry tourists", said Mary Lussiana in The Telegraph.
Aveiro is one of many destinations along Europe's Atlantic coast that are often overlooked in favour of the Mediterranean, said Anthony Peregrine in the same publication. "It's time for a re-balance," he wrote. In fact, given the burden of overtourism being felt by locals in holidaymaker hotspots in the Med, it's "really time".
Marrakech, Morocco
In the aftermath of last year's devastating earthquake, Marrakech, Morocco is welcoming visitors with open arms.
"By visiting Marrakech right now, you’re not only experiencing a haven of Islamic architecture, dazzling traditional artisanship, cool contemporary design, and perhaps North Africa's best restaurants and nightlife, but also lending moral and economic support to a region in recovery," said The New York Times.
The country's fourth-largest city, Marrakech is full of bustling souks and a rich art scene, and has something for everyone. And, with Morocco set to co-host the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal, all the stops are being pulled out to welcome foreign visitors. "Morocco's government says it hopes to see 26 million visitors by 2030, with the buzz around the World Cup part of this ambitious goal," said The Independent.
Himare and Berat, Albania
The reasons for visiting Himare are many, said the i paper: the "dazzling beaches and crystal waters of Himare on the Albanian Riviera, beauty spots such as Lake Ohrid, and a laid-back feel in terracotta-roofed villages topped with Byzantine churches".
Berat, a central Albanian city atop a hill, is not a household name, but for the traveller willing to look beyond the beaten track, Unesco-protected Ottoman architecture and sprawling vineyards await. Visit the 13th-century Berat Castle, take a rafting tour, or stroll through the city's museums.
"Lively and embracing, this stunning 'city of a thousand windows' (another World Heritage Site) straddling the River Osumi is formed by two opposing hillsides of tightly terraced Ottoman houses with a citadel crowning the highest district, Mangalem," said Fiona Dunlop in The Guardian.
Lucca, Italy
"Among the many treasures of Tuscany lies Lucca, a fairytale-like city with towering Renaissance walls in the shadows of the Apuan Alps and the Pisan Mountain Range," said Condé Nast Traveller. One-of-a-kind shops and historic cafes litter Lucca's picturesque cobbled streets.
This idyllic Italian getaway is one of Italy's hidden gems, offering "all the charm of a Tuscan town while boasting enough art, culture and food to rival many a big city", said Time Out. Nestled between Pisa and Florence, it is also a convenient and comparatively affordable base for a wider Tuscan odyssey.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
6 rustic homes in modern farmhouse style
Feature Featuring a cedar-clad barn home in Connecticut and an award-winning farmhouse in South Carolina
By The Week Staff Published
-
Taking away the car keys
Opinion Getting old demands acceptance of necessary losses
By William Falk Published
-
Lev Grossman's 6 favorite books that explore the Middle Ages
Feature The author recommends works by Dan Jones, T.H. White, and more
By The Week US Published
-
What was Gamergate – and why are we still talking about it?
The Explainer Ten years on, the impact of the misogyny-fuelled campaign still lingers
By Abby Wilson Published
-
India's visa temples offer divine intervention to hopeful migrants
Under the Radar Visitors believe the 'divine presence inside' can bless worshippers with a successful US visa application
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
6 sunshine-y hotels to visit before the summer is over
The Week Recommends Hit the beach, play golf and swim outside while you can
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
7 dreamy products to help you sleep better on vacation
The Week Recommends Don't snooze on these sleep aids
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Have a seaside escape in Newport, Rhode Island
The Week Recommends For the quintessential New England experience, head to the Classic Coast
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
How can we fix tourism?
Today's Big Question Local protests over negative impact of ever-rising visitor numbers could change how we travel forever
By The Week UK Published
-
The world's best floating hotels
The Week Recommends Leave dry land behind at these peaceful buoyant retreats
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Visiting Maui a year after the Lahaina fire
In Depth The aloha spirit endures
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published