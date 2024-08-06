Tourists welcome: the destinations open to holidaymakers

Anti-tourist protests led by locals have erupted across Europe this summer, with governments in popular holiday destinations like Barcelona and Venice imposing restrictions designed to tackle "overtourism". Residents have confronted visitors with placards and water pistols to protest at high visitor numbers, which they blame for overcrowding, reduced quality of life, depletion of natural resources, and housing costs that are out of reach for locals.

The protests are a "broader reflection of tourism that is not sustainably managed", Antje Martins, a sustainable tourism expert from the University of Queensland, told CNN. The problems with tourism aren't personal, they're structural, she adds.

The good news for conscious travellers hoping to unwind without worsening life for local residents is that there are plenty of destinations that are welcoming tourists with open arms in 2024.

Aveiro, Portugal

If the complex politics around tourists in Barcelona have steered you away, but you are still craving a sunny city break, look across the Iberian peninsula at Aveiro in Portugal.

The coastal city is known for its rich history, iconic striped beach houses, and impressive canal system – a feature that has seen Aveiro dubbed "the Venice of Portugal". Colourful boats called barcos moliceiros "used to collect seaweed and now tend to ferry tourists", said Mary Lussiana in The Telegraph .

Aveiro is one of many destinations along Europe's Atlantic coast that are often overlooked in favour of the Mediterranean, said Anthony Peregrine in the same publication. "It's time for a re-balance," he wrote. In fact, given the burden of overtourism being felt by locals in holidaymaker hotspots in the Med, it's "really time".

Marrakech, Morocco

In the aftermath of last year's devastating earthquake, Marrakech, Morocco is welcoming visitors with open arms.

"By visiting Marrakech right now, you’re not only experiencing a haven of Islamic architecture, dazzling traditional artisanship, cool contemporary design, and perhaps North Africa's best restaurants and nightlife, but also lending moral and economic support to a region in recovery," said The New York Times .

The country's fourth-largest city, Marrakech is full of bustling souks and a rich art scene, and has something for everyone. And, with Morocco set to co-host the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal, all the stops are being pulled out to welcome foreign visitors. "Morocco's government says it hopes to see 26 million visitors by 2030, with the buzz around the World Cup part of this ambitious goal," said The Independent .

Himare and Berat, Albania

The reasons for visiting Himare are many, said the i paper: the "dazzling beaches and crystal waters of Himare on the Albanian Riviera, beauty spots such as Lake Ohrid, and a laid-back feel in terracotta-roofed villages topped with Byzantine churches".

Berat, a central Albanian city atop a hill, is not a household name, but for the traveller willing to look beyond the beaten track, Unesco-protected Ottoman architecture and sprawling vineyards await. Visit the 13th-century Berat Castle, take a rafting tour, or stroll through the city's museums.

"Lively and embracing, this stunning 'city of a thousand windows' (another World Heritage Site) straddling the River Osumi is formed by two opposing hillsides of tightly terraced Ottoman houses with a citadel crowning the highest district, Mangalem," said Fiona Dunlop in The Guardian.

Lucca, Italy

"Among the many treasures of Tuscany lies Lucca, a fairytale-like city with towering Renaissance walls in the shadows of the Apuan Alps and the Pisan Mountain Range," said Condé Nast Traveller. One-of-a-kind shops and historic cafes litter Lucca's picturesque cobbled streets.

This idyllic Italian getaway is one of Italy's hidden gems, offering "all the charm of a Tuscan town while boasting enough art, culture and food to rival many a big city", said Time Out. Nestled between Pisa and Florence, it is also a convenient and comparatively affordable base for a wider Tuscan odyssey.