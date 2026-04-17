The South’s gorgeous — and diverse — beaches offer nearly every type of seaside experience. You can feel the white sand between your toes in Florida, kayak in Alabama’s turquoise waters, watch turtles nest in Texas and ride the waves in South Carolina. Whatever you’re seeking, you’ll find it at one of these eight wash-your-cares-away beaches.

Destin, Florida

Destin has white sand beaches as far as the eye can see (Image credit: Jason Finn / Getty Images)

Destin is one of the gems of Florida’s Emerald Coast. The soft, white sand beaches are perfect for lounging on, and the water is a “slightly different shade of gorgeous” than any other spot along the Florida Panhandle, said Southern Living. Destin is also known as the “World’s Luckiest Fishing Village,” due to the wide variety of fish species swimming in its waters. Visitors can fish year-round, including from the shore, and can learn more about angling at the Destin History & Fishing Museum.

Folly Beach, South Carolina

Sunsets are spectacular at Folly Beach (Image credit: Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images)

At Folly Beach, you’ll find an “eclectic mix of Southern charm and seaside cool” that sets it apart from other coastal destinations, said Outside. It’s only 12 miles from downtown Charleston, with warm water “ideal for sunbathing, swimming and, of course, surfing.” The best time to hang 10 is during the winter. But visiting in the summer, when Folly Beach buzzes at “full intensity,” is the “prime time for live music, festivals, outdoor movies and crowds.”

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Gulf Shores, Alabama

Gulf Shores has beautiful beaches, great food and plenty of activities (Image credit: Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism)

Have a surf and turf experience at Gulf Shores. Spend part of your day in the sea, fishing, snorkeling and kayaking through the blue-green water. Then enjoy the rest of it on land, learning about native plants and animals at the Gulf State Park Nature Center and building towering sand castles with private lessons through Sand Castle University.

Once the sun sets, make your way to DeSoto’s Seafood Kitchen for dinner. The fish is fresh, sides are made from scratch and the royal red shrimp, which taste like tender lobster, are a must-order.

Jekyll Island, Georgia

Driftwood Beach is one of Jekyll Island’s most photogenic spots (Image credit: Daniela Duncan / Getty Images)

This barrier island boasts 10 miles of unspoiled shoreline, with each beach different from the next. Oceanview Beach Park offers unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean, Glory Beach has sand dunes and wide open spaces and Driftwood Beach is “scattered with huge, twisted, sea-weathered branches and tree trunks” ideal for “fun scampering and a dramatic photo op,” said Atlanta Magazine. The island is “relatively flat,” and walking and biking trails “meander” through salt marshes and live oaks.

Orange Beach, Alabama

There's so much open space at Orange Beach (Image credit: Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism)

Its “long strip of white quartz sand” and “aquamarine waters” give laidback Orange Beach “that quintessential Gulf Coast look,” said Travel and Leisure. Aquatic sports enthusiasts flock here for “jet skiing, kayaking and sailing” and swim and dive under its “glassy waters.” At night, head to The Wharf, a pet-friendly entertainment district where you can catch a movie, grab dinner and end the night with a Ferris wheel ride.

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South Padre Island, Texas

Building sandcastles is a great way to spend an afternoon at South Padre Island (Image credit: Jon G. Fuller / VW Pics / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

This is party central for college students on spring break, but during the rest of the year, a “more mellow vibe prevails,” said Condé Nast Traveler. Surfing, parasailing and horseback riding on the beach are some of the more active ways to spend a day, while a visit to the South Padre Island Birding, Nature Center & Alligator Sanctuary, home to “stilt-legged birds, colorful butterflies and about 50 rescued ’gators” is more relaxing, said Condé Nast Traveler. It’s not only beachgoers who flock here — South Padre Island is popular with nesting turtles, who come between April and August.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

The Virginia Beach Fishing Pier was founded in 1949 (Image credit: Joe Rebello / Getty Images)

A highlight of Virginia Beach is its “classic” boardwalk, stretching three miles and all but guaranteeing a “lovely sunrise or evening stroll,” said Southern Living. Oceanfront Beach, with its massive King Neptune statue, is on one side, and stores, restaurants and hotels are on the other. Seasoned surfers enjoy catching waves here, but Virginia Beach is an “ideal” place for newbies too. The waves are a lot “calmer and a bit gentler than the barrels found out west,” making them easier to ride, and there are multiple surf schools offering private and group lessons.

Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

There's always something to do at Wrightsville Beach (Image credit: felixmizioznikov / Getty Images)

When in Wrightsville Beach, pack a book in your bag, but don’t be surprised if you never crack it open. That’s because the “wide, clean sands and sparkling waters” beckon visitors, who jump in to go kayaking, paddleboarding and surfing, said AAA Trip Canvas. The atmosphere is “active and energetic” and inclusive for all: There is a wheelchair-accessible beach so everyone can relish the sun, sand and surf.