Power up with these 5 high-quality travel adapters

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Adapters are near the top of most international travel packing lists, right below your passport and above underwear and comfortable shoes. There are 15 different plug types used around the world, and depending on where you are headed, an adapter is necessary to keep your cell phone, laptop, tablet and other electronic devices charged and ready for snapping photos, looking at maps and booking tickets. These five adapters will help ensure your devices are up and running when you need them the most.

Ceptics International Worldwide Travel Plug Adapter 5 Piece Set

This kit's five plug adapters cover most of the world (Image credit: Ceptics)

In one simple set, travelers get five plug adapters: types A, C, E/F, G and I. This option is "smaller, lighter and cheaper than any universal travel adapter," Wirecutter said, and "perfect for someone who wants to carry only the adapter they'll need." The set comes in a small pouch for easy transporting, and each adapter is clearly marked with the region where it can be used. ($13, £10, Amazon)

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Ceptics World Travel Adapter Kit

Charge multiple devices easily with the Ceptics World Travel Adapter Kit (Image credit: Ceptics)

Equipped with two USB-A ports, two U.S. outlets, one built-in USB-C cable and interchangeable adapters, this is a "versatile" product able to charge everything from "AirPods to drones," The Strategist said. It also offers surge protection, should you encounter voltage spikes, and charges compatible devices in a flash. This comes in handy when you want to add juice during "the brief window between daytime excursions and dinner plans" or a "brief pit stop in a cafe." ($35, £27, Amazon)

Epicka Universal Travel Adapter

Epicka's Universal Travel Adapter works in more than 150 countries (Image credit: Epicka)

This adapter is the international traveler's best friend. Lightweight and able to charge six devices at once, its four plugs cover more than 150 countries, including Scotland, Germany and China (two exceptions are South Africa and India). This "eliminates the need to purchase individual adapters for each trip," Travel and Leisure said, making it a "great money-saving travel product." ($20, £15.50, Amazon)

Mogics Super Bagel

A unique design makes the Super Bagel stand out from the crowd (Image credit: MOGICS)

The Super Bagel combines a travel adapter with a power strip, all in a compact package. This "clever device" has an adapter in the center with four different plug configurations and several USB ports, while the "bagel section houses five AC sockets and a handy 3-foot-long extension cord to reach any wall outlet," TripSavvy said. Solo travelers and families alike will enjoy being able to charge multiple items at once. ($59, £45.50, Amazon)

Satechi GaN Travel Charger

This slimline adapter is lightweight (Image credit: Satechi)

Space is at a premium in suitcases and hotels, and Satechi's sleek GaN charger takes up minimal room in both. A "compact" option with four USB-C ports, it "could be the best way to pack light," Wired said. The charger comes with adapters for Australia, the E.U., the U.K. and the U.S. that are "very easy to slide on with a quick-release switch," plus a mesh bag for storage. ($108, £83, Amazon)

Bonus: what about voltage converters?

Voltage converters do exactly that — convert one voltage to another, like 110V to 220V. Most are "big, heavy and expensive," Wired said, and "don't always work," so there is no real need to get one. Hotels typically provide items that would need to be converted, like hair dryers, and if not, you can buy an inexpensive version at a local drugstore. Either bring your new item home for your next trip, or donate it to a local charity.