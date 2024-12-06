Best UK hotels for Christmas stays in 2024

Make merry and bright (and stress-free) with one of these gorgeous festive escapes

Exterior of Palé Hall hotel in the snow
Let it snow: the 'Hogwarts-esque' setting of Palé Hall in Gwynedd makes for a wonderfully cosy Welsh Christmas
(Image credit: Pale Hall)
By
published

Come the most wonderful time of the year, the stress of organising the Big Day can often be something you're keen to avoid.

If you're "tired of slogging away in the kitchen" and hosting large groups of family and friends, said Good Housekeeping, you may prefer "checking into a festive hotel" instead.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸