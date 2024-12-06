Best UK hotels for Christmas stays in 2024

Come the most wonderful time of the year, the stress of organising the Big Day can often be something you're keen to avoid.

If you're "tired of slogging away in the kitchen" and hosting large groups of family and friends, said Good Housekeeping, you may prefer "checking into a festive hotel" instead.

Fortunately, there are several wonderful options available right across the country that can bring peace back to your Christmas. And some of the best of them could be right on your front doorstep.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The Lygon Arms, Cotswolds

(Image credit: The Lygon Arms)

In the heart of the Cotswolds, this cosy village hotel features "roaring log fires" and a "historic atmosphere", said Country Living. Those looking for the "perfect nostalgic Christmas", complete with gorgeous countryside and sumptuous feasts need look no further. The hotel is running Three-Night Christmas Celebration packages this year, and furry friends are welcome. Guests can take a "frosty walk in the 'Wolds", wearing a pair of Le Chameau wellies from the hotel's boot-room collection, or shop, explore and enjoy the village of Broadway, which, each Christmas, is transformed into a winter wonderland. From £1,950 for three nights; see lygonarmshotel.co.uk

London Hilton on Park Lane, Mayfair

(Image credit: London Hilton on Park Lane)

Situated in "one of London's most affluent and iconic areas", the Park Lane Hilton offers some of the best views over the city skyline, said Forbes. With "destination dining" and "stylish" rooms, it offers a relaxing stay, especially over the festive season. This Christmas, the hotel's Head Pastry Chef, Sam Leatherby, has created a 'gingerbread wonderland', featuring a 2.5-metre-tall gingerbread house in the hotel lobby (pictured above) that took 19 hours to construct. Festive guests will also have a chance to win a variety of experiences, including a Sunday roast at the hotel's Park Corner Brasserie, mixology classes, and VIP access to next year's Chelsea Flower Show. From £550 in December, with breakfast, for a King Guest Room; see hilton.com

The Cavendish, Baslow

(Image credit: Chatsworth House)

This "characterful country inn" has recently been renovated and sits "on the edge" of the famous Chatsworth estate, offering easy access to the Peak District, said The Times . Christmas at The Cavendish promises log-fired evenings, delicious food and drink, and crisp winter walks to the stately home, which has been transformed into a winter wonderland (pictured above) for the season. Complimentary access to Chatsworth House and Garden is included for those booking the Christmas at Cavendish package, with a three-night stay and series of festive feasts. From £874.50 per person for three nights; see cavendishhotelbaslow.co.uk

The Savoy, Strand, London

(Image credit: George Rose / Getty Images)

It is difficult to think of a better place to stay at Christmas than the London hotel that was called the "birthplace of 'fairy lights'" when it opened in 1889, said Condé Nast Traveller. Ever since, this hotel has put forward a "rather supreme" Christmas offering, complete with afternoon tea, cocktails and incredible parties. Guests can expect Christmas dinner to be "served in style", with an extensive menu to suit all tastes. Its unique location in the very heart of London offers guests a "misty-eyed view of the Thames", as well as a variety of eateries and shops nearby. The hotel offers a two-night Christmas Sparkle package on stays throughout December, including breakfast for two, a cocktail and canapés, and a bottle of Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée. From £1,965 for a Christmas Sparkle package for two; see thesavoylondon.com

Penicuik Estate, Midlothian, Scotland

(Image credit: (c) Alexander Baxter)

Only 10 miles south of Edinburgh, Scotland's newest rural retreat is offering a quiet Christmas for those who wish to be surrounded by nature. The original Penicuik House, now converted to a 16-bedroom hotel and event venue, was a "celebration of Scottish craftsmanship of the 18th century", said The Herald, boasting historic artifacts, antique furniture and art. On the wider Penicuik Estate there are beautiful, self-catering cottages (pictured above) with wood burners, roll-top baths and private outdoor terraces. For those staying over the festive period, the Penicuik team can arrange hand-delivered food services, or invite in a local private chef to cook Christmas-inspired meals. Guests who are keen to explore can head to walking and cycling trails and well as the Pentland hills. From £220 per night; see penicuikestate.com

Mama Shelter, Shoreditch, London

(Image credit: Mama Shelter Shoreditch)

With an "unmistakably French brand of cool", said Red magazine, this "hipster-friendly hotel" is at the heart of London's Shoreditch. This Christmas, the hotel is being transformed into an enchanted forest to give it an immersive seasonal atmosphere. On 21 December, guests can shake off the winter chill with Viennese hot chocolate, cocktails and shortbread cookies. And, on the Big Day, Mama Shelter is running a brunch to celebrate festive dishes and favours, with specially curated menus to share with family and friends. From £139 per night, or £144.10 per night with the Mama Claus deal, including breakfast, hot chocolate and a late 2pm checkout; see mamashelter.com

Palé Hall, Gwynedd, Wales

(Image credit: Pale Hall)

This "Hogwarts-esque retreat" sits on the borders of Snowdonia, and is "wonderful and rather eccentric", said The Times. For those looking for a "cosy Welsh Christmas", this is an ideal location offering "the epitome of Victorian extravagance". This year's three-day "holiday experience" starts on Christmas Eve with mulled wine and relaxation. On the Big Day, Palé Hall offers its guests a substantial Welsh breakfast, complete with Bucks Fizz, followed by a five-course lunch and "merriment aplenty". The festive journey ends on Boxing Day with a stroll around the hotel's gardens, and a relaxed à la carte dinner. From £1,960 per room; see palehall.co.uk