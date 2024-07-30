California's best wild swimming spots

The mere mention of California conjures up visions of golden sandy beaches and crashing waves. Spanning 840 miles, the picturesque coastline is a mecca for surfers, sunbathers and just about everyone in between. But for those willing to venture inland, California is also home to an incredible array of wild swimming spots.

A great way to cool off away from the crowds, these destinations can be trickier to reach but the journey is well worth the effort. From glossy lakes to bubbling hot springs, here are five of the best wild swimming spots in California.



Smith River

The emerald-green water flows all the way from the Klamath Mountains to the Pacific Ocean (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The water at Smith River is so clear, said The Guardian, you can "watch shoals of native salmon and trout swirl deep below the surface". As the only river in California with no dams, the emerald-green water flows freely all the way from the Klamath Mountains to the Pacific Ocean in Del Norte County.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Some of the best swimming spots are around the Nels Christensen Memorial Bridge (the locals call it "Second Bridge") where the "warm waters of the south fork gently lap along the shallow, pebble beach as the river bends downstream". Here, people "howl with a mixture of joy and fear" as they jump into the water from the cliffs.

North fork, American River

Almost every bend reveals an inviting swimming spot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Originating in the Sierra Nevada, the north fork of the American River "carves through miles of rugged and remote wilderness" on its way to the Sacramento Valley, said The Guardian. Mineral Bar campground is an ideal entry point for swimming, while the Colfax-Iowa Hill bridge is a popular spot for white water rafting over the summer.

Head further upstream and at "almost every bend" you'll find a series of inviting swimming spots to plunge into before continuing on your way. Keep going for around a mile and you'll come across a "huge, deep pool defined by large slabs of greenstone on all sides": the perfect spot to stop for a picnic and "let the day slip away".

Budd Lake, Yosemite National Park

A 'pocket-sized playground of water and stone' (Image credit: Shutterstock / Al Bittler)

Located in the Tuolumne Meadows region of Yosemite National Park, this "little blue jewel" is a "pocket-size playground of water and stone", said The New York Times. Consider combining your visit to Budd Lake with a hike; there are countless trails to explore in the surrounding area.

It's easy to spend an entire afternoon lounging by the lake. The idyllic swimming spot feels totally cut off from the outside world, save for the "indistinct voices of climbers" carried on the breeze from the trails above. "It's the perfect Yosemite experience, without the crowds."

Natural Bridges

Coyote Creek feeds into New Melones Lake (Image credit: DroneDelegation / Shutterstock)

Situated in the Sierra foothills near the Tuolumne-Calaveras county line, the Natural Bridges swimming hole is well worth visiting. Hikers are rewarded with a dip in the "ice-cold Coyote Creek through a moss-covered cave", said the Los Angeles Times. The round-trip hike is about two miles; make sure you "pack plenty of water" as the climb back to the car is uphill.

Tecopa Hot Springs

The town is home to a 'surprising bounty of hot springs' (Image credit: Shutterstock / Kozaru)

This wild swimming spot is worth visiting in winter, said The New York Times, as summer temperatures in Tecopa can reach 44 degrees. Located near the Nevada border, just south of Death Valley, the town has a "surprising bounty of hot springs" surrounded by "scattered palms" and "sun-bleached ranch homes".

Buy a day pass to Delights Hot Spring Resort for the "best views of the Nopah mountain range" or head to Tecopa's "austere" public bathhouse for "the hottest water in town".