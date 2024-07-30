California's best wild swimming spots
Skip the beach for these tranquil rivers and hot springs
The mere mention of California conjures up visions of golden sandy beaches and crashing waves. Spanning 840 miles, the picturesque coastline is a mecca for surfers, sunbathers and just about everyone in between. But for those willing to venture inland, California is also home to an incredible array of wild swimming spots.
A great way to cool off away from the crowds, these destinations can be trickier to reach but the journey is well worth the effort. From glossy lakes to bubbling hot springs, here are five of the best wild swimming spots in California.
Smith River
The water at Smith River is so clear, said The Guardian, you can "watch shoals of native salmon and trout swirl deep below the surface". As the only river in California with no dams, the emerald-green water flows freely all the way from the Klamath Mountains to the Pacific Ocean in Del Norte County.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Some of the best swimming spots are around the Nels Christensen Memorial Bridge (the locals call it "Second Bridge") where the "warm waters of the south fork gently lap along the shallow, pebble beach as the river bends downstream". Here, people "howl with a mixture of joy and fear" as they jump into the water from the cliffs.
North fork, American River
Originating in the Sierra Nevada, the north fork of the American River "carves through miles of rugged and remote wilderness" on its way to the Sacramento Valley, said The Guardian. Mineral Bar campground is an ideal entry point for swimming, while the Colfax-Iowa Hill bridge is a popular spot for white water rafting over the summer.
Head further upstream and at "almost every bend" you'll find a series of inviting swimming spots to plunge into before continuing on your way. Keep going for around a mile and you'll come across a "huge, deep pool defined by large slabs of greenstone on all sides": the perfect spot to stop for a picnic and "let the day slip away".
Budd Lake, Yosemite National Park
Located in the Tuolumne Meadows region of Yosemite National Park, this "little blue jewel" is a "pocket-size playground of water and stone", said The New York Times. Consider combining your visit to Budd Lake with a hike; there are countless trails to explore in the surrounding area.
It's easy to spend an entire afternoon lounging by the lake. The idyllic swimming spot feels totally cut off from the outside world, save for the "indistinct voices of climbers" carried on the breeze from the trails above. "It's the perfect Yosemite experience, without the crowds."
Natural Bridges
Situated in the Sierra foothills near the Tuolumne-Calaveras county line, the Natural Bridges swimming hole is well worth visiting. Hikers are rewarded with a dip in the "ice-cold Coyote Creek through a moss-covered cave", said the Los Angeles Times. The round-trip hike is about two miles; make sure you "pack plenty of water" as the climb back to the car is uphill.
Tecopa Hot Springs
This wild swimming spot is worth visiting in winter, said The New York Times, as summer temperatures in Tecopa can reach 44 degrees. Located near the Nevada border, just south of Death Valley, the town has a "surprising bounty of hot springs" surrounded by "scattered palms" and "sun-bleached ranch homes".
Buy a day pass to Delights Hot Spring Resort for the "best views of the Nopah mountain range" or head to Tecopa's "austere" public bathhouse for "the hottest water in town".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Hongchi Xiao: slapping therapy 'master' convicted of manslaughter
The Explainer Alternative therapy has amassed 'cult-like following' worldwide, but 'self-healing' practice led to deaths of two diabetics
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
What would war between Israel and Hezbollah look like?
Today's Big Question A conflict that neither side wants could cause devastation and spark direct US-Iran confrontation
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
The taxes Labour could raise to plug spending shortfalls
The Explainer Chancellor Rachel Reeves has warned Labour inherited a 'black hole' spending gap from the Tories
By Marc Shoffman, The Week UK Published
-
6 sunshine-y hotels to visit before the summer is over
The Week Recommends Hit the beach, play golf and swim outside while you can
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Vegan ice creams to try this summer
The Week Recommends Plant-based frozen desserts are growing fast and bursting with flavour
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
TV to watch in August, from 'Kaos' to 'The Umbrella Academy'
The Week Recommends A docuseries about Black Hollywood, a new show from the creator of 'Scrubs' and a contemporary spin on Greek mythology
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
7 dreamy products to help you sleep better on vacation
The Week Recommends Don't snooze on these sleep aids
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Leonora Carrington: Rebel Visionary – an exhibition of 'unearthly delights'
The 'captivating' show features over 70 pieces spanning everything from paintings to tapestries
By The Week UK Published
-
Patrick Bishop picks his five favourite books
The acclaimed historian chooses works by Ernest Hemingway, Richard Cobb and more
By The Week UK Published
-
Lady in the Lake: 'brooding' murder-mystery casts 'a potent spell'
Natalie Portman gives a 'scene-stealing' show in period thriller
By The Week UK Published
-
Red Speedo: a 'darkly comic' doping drama
The Week Recommends Lucas Hnath's play stars Finn Cole as a 'reptilian' swimmer determined to win at all costs
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published