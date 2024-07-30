California's best wild swimming spots

Skip the beach for these tranquil rivers and hot springs

Budd Lake Yosemite National Park at sunset.
A 'little blue jewel' in Yosemite National Park
(Image credit: Alamy)
By
published
in the week recommends

The mere mention of California conjures up visions of golden sandy beaches and crashing waves. Spanning 840 miles, the picturesque coastline is a mecca for surfers, sunbathers and just about everyone in between. But for those willing to venture inland, California is also home to an incredible array of wild swimming spots.

A great way to cool off away from the crowds, these destinations can be trickier to reach but the journey is well worth the effort. From glossy lakes to bubbling hot springs, here are five of the best wild swimming spots in California.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends California
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸