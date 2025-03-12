How the historic ski resort St. Moritz got its groove back

Swiss destination has been long-accustomed to hosting kings, writers, aristocrats, stars and tsars

St. Moritz, Switzerland
Grace La Margna hotel, St. Moritz, Switzerland
(Image credit: Milo Sciaroni)
By
published

After over 150 years of elegantly cruising at the top, St. Moritz – the world's original ski resort – is finally starting to move with the times. The unchanging, olde-world nirvana of grand epicurea and vertiginous pleasure, where fur coats dominated local mufti and guests were expected to dress in black tie for dinner (in hotels that have been around since the Victorian era) suddenly feels young again.

Yes, the heavenly Engadin destination once boasted Switzerland's first electric lights (1878) and some of the Alps' maverick electrically powered ski lifts (1935). It's also been long-accustomed to hosting kings, writers, aristocrats, stars and tsars as its guests – Kaiser Wilhelm II, the Shah of Iran, Tsar Nicholas II, Friedrich Nietzsche, Alfred Hitchcock, Charlie Chaplin, Roger Moore and Brigitte Bardot were all very happy to keep St. Moritz snooty. Now it's getting kinda hip, too. Stuffiness and dress codes are out – art galleries, coffee shops, techno music, popup dining and experimental cocktails are in. There's even a new hotel – incredibly, St. Moritz's first opening in 50 years.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Simon Mills

Simon Mills is Life & Times Editor of The Blend

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸