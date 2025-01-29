The hottest new hotels opening in 2025

Restorations, reopenings and new property launches are taking place from London to Bangkok

Aman Nai Lert, Bangkok
Aman Nai Lert, Bangkok
(Image credit: Aman Hotels)
By
published

Authenticity, elegance and unrivalled romance – these are the most joyful and escapist of hotel openings this year, where the hardships of winter seem far, far away. Places that provoke anticipation and excitement in a myriad of ways.

Take heady, mezcal-fuelled days and nights spent on a slick of jungly beach at the new Rosewood Mandarina, Mexico. Or, equally fantastically far-flung (but with an urban edge), the new Aman in Bangkok will be the apogee of style and understated chic. On the other end of the design spectrum, Airelles Venezia sees the restoration and reopening of a Renaissance wonder on the island of Giudecca. And then there is the alluring appeal of traversing the British countryside on Belmond's newest train adventure, the Britannic Explorer. And yet we all have our preferences…

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Delilah Khomo

Delilah Khomo is Travel Editor at Tatler.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸