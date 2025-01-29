The hottest new hotels opening in 2025

Authenticity, elegance and unrivalled romance – these are the most joyful and escapist of hotel openings this year, where the hardships of winter seem far, far away. Places that provoke anticipation and excitement in a myriad of ways.

Take heady, mezcal-fuelled days and nights spent on a slick of jungly beach at the new Rosewood Mandarina, Mexico. Or, equally fantastically far-flung (but with an urban edge), the new Aman in Bangkok will be the apogee of style and understated chic. On the other end of the design spectrum, Airelles Venezia sees the restoration and reopening of a Renaissance wonder on the island of Giudecca. And then there is the alluring appeal of traversing the British countryside on Belmond's newest train adventure, the Britannic Explorer. And yet we all have our preferences…

Airelles Venezia Palladio (Image credit: Mark Luscombe Whyte)

Of course, Thailand is very much back in the spotlight as the setting for Mike White's third series of hit show "The White Lotus", not to mention the opening of the Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, which will undoubtedly raise the bar of the great hotels for which the city is already known.

Isolated from the madness of the capital, this monolith of glamour rises out of Nai Lert Park, surrounded by the grand embassies of Wireless Road. It is a proper temple of design, where the style is grand minimalism in that quintessentially Aman way. At its heart is a statement atrium designed by star architect Jean-Michel Gathy, framed by 52 superbly, ergonomically designed suites that all make the most of the thrilling Blade Runner landscape.

And oh, to see it illuminated at night – perhaps best enjoyed by the infinity pool, with an icy lychee Martini. But the crowning glory might well be the spa, set to be a destination in its own right, where – aside from the views – you'll be enraptured by the therapies on offer, from exceptional Thai massage to Pilates, yoga and every kind of holistic practice imaginable.

Closer to home, it's mind-blowing to think of the number of hotel openings in London, with the monumental Chancery Rosewood, which occupies a huge swathe of Grosvenor Square in the former US Embassy, finally opening its doors (complete with 10 restaurants, with Le Caprice and NY hotspot Carbone set to open); or Six Senses in the Art Deco landmark Whiteleys; or Waldorf Astoria taking over Admiralty Arch.

Belmond's Britannic Explorer (Image credit: Belmond)

For something more immersive, however, Belmond's new train adventure, the Britannic Explorer, is the definition of Arcadian storybook charm. On these new three-day trips, you will criss-cross the countryside on voyages to Cornwall, Wales or the Lake District, relishing chef Simon Rogan's thoroughly satisfying British menu – with an emphasis on the richness of the land and sea, plus plenty of foraged ingredients, naturally.

A new hotel in Venice will always conjure up excitement. And as the first hotel outside of France by the glamorous Gallic group Airelles, known for its stratospherically luxurious properties (from a hotel in the grounds of Versailles, to the restoration of La Bastide de Gordes or Château de la Messardière), Airelles Venezia will certainly make waves when it opens next autumn.

With a chic waterside position on the island of Giudecca, the hotel enjoys one of the city's most romantic addresses, right by Il Redentore church. The imposing smooth-stoned Renaissance landmark was designed by Andrea Palladio, and the very best of the building has been retained by interior designer and architect Christophe Tollemer, who works so well with historical details and grand proportions – so expect puffed-up Rubelli brocades, plenty of gleaming wood panelling and endless glittering Fortuny chandeliers in the 45 rooms and suites, three restaurants and two bars.

And behold the sprawling garden and spa, the three pools, and the immaculate restoration of the Santa Maria della Presentazione church, which will be available to guests for weddings and small ceremonies. As for rooms with a view, the adjacent stand-alone villa will house a four-bedroom Presidential Suite that looks out to Saint Mark's Square.

Rosewood Mandarina, Mexico (Image credit: Rosewood Hotels)

Meanwhile, at the new Rosewood Mandarina, the draw is the beach: an impossibly sun-bleached expanse of sand on the Riviera Nayarit. Here, the villas and suites are an ode to tropical modernism, some with terraces swathed in foliage, peppered across a steep, jungly hillside that runs down to the Pacific Ocean, with spectacular views of lagoons and mountains.

Aside from the epic landscape, a large part of the appeal here is the equestrian element – guests have access to a polo club across the flatlands, or can gallop along the coast at daybreak. You will also get used to riding in buggies between the hotel's five restaurants, depending on whether you feel like guacamole and ceviche at the pool bar, grilled seafood down at the beach shack, or hibiscus Margaritas up at the sunset cliff bar. Decompression will happen effortlessly here, especially at the spa, where you can unwind further with various grounding rituals that address your physical and spiritual health.