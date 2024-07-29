How to do F1: British Grand Prix 2025

It's easy to see why the British Grand Prix at Silverstone is one of the hottest tickets in the sporting world.

This event guarantees an electrifying spectacle. While watching from the comfort of your sofa may afford a view of the entire track, there's nothing like seeing F1 cars zoom past you at top speed.

Silverstone, in Northamptonshire, is an iconic racing track with an illustrious past filled with the very best drivers pushing their limits and vying for pole position. This year's race proved no different, with heart-stopping overtaking and razor-thin margins as Lewis Hamilton secured a record ninth win.

Undoubtedly, the nail-biting event has left multitudes of fans planning for the next British Grand Prix in 2025. If you missed out this year, you won't want to feel the same way again.

What to do

If you've made the journey to Silverstone, all eyes will be on the circuit to watch the Grand Prix unfold. Whether you arrive early on qualifying day, or join the crowds for Sunday's main event, there's plenty to enjoy.

Perhaps the best way to experience the British Grand Prix is through hospitality at Red Bull Pole Position . The closest you can get to any F1 track in the world, here you'll be close enough to smell the petrol and feel the wind in your hair as the cars zip past on the Hamilton Straight towards the finish line. Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and others all felt almost within touching distance.

And if the great British weather is out in full force and it is raining, you'll also benefit from being under cover – a truly underrated luxury in the midst of a downpour.

Silverstone offers a wide range of tickets to cater to various budgets and viewing experiences. General admission is perhaps the easiest on the wallet and best for families, while grandstand tickets have a broad price range with a reserved seat but also the freedom to move around the circuit. If you want to attend in 2025, 3 to 6 July, you can express your interest on the Silverstone website.

But wherever you choose to watch the race, by the end of the weekend, being an F1 fan isn't a choice – it's an inevitability.

What to eat and drink

Other than being right at the heart of the action, Red Bull Pole Position is partnered with Patrón tequila, so you'll have a first-class ticket to enjoying the race in style – cocktail in hand.

What Patrón does best is a paloma – a cocktail sure to rival your classic British gin and tonic – with citrussy and light grapefruit soda, and full-bodied and warm reposado tequila as the perfect complement. It's served in a glass container designed to look like Patrón's classic bottles, a novelty that never gets old.

There's also a cornucopia of food options available at every turn to fuel a fast-paced day. There's always a server nearby who'll introduce you to a host of dishes, from hoisin duck tater tots to pulled pork sandwiches, curated by celebrity chef James Martin. You might even catch a glimpse of him working away in the kitchen.

Outside hospitality, you'll pass plenty of food and drink trucks designed to cater to every taste and give everyone ample opportunity to refuel.

Where to stay

After all that thrill-seeking, it's very likely you'll want to take a back seat for a while. Be warned that hotels and accommodation near the circuit can often get booked up months in advance by dedicated F1 fans.

I stayed at Tew Farmhouse and Barns in the Cotswolds village of Great Tew. Just under an hour away from the Silverstone circuit, this property offers a blend of rustic charm as well as the modern amenities you'll want after a day on your feet.

The farmhouse is tastefully decorated in a modern style, while being sympathetic to some of the more rustic features you would expect from such a property. Original features such as stone walls and wooden beams have been retained, but the decor has been updated with marble countertops, hardwood tables and Chesterfield sofas – ideal for evening relaxation.

A huge open-plan kitchen in the farmhouse is perhaps the best feature, as family and friends can come together to share meals, and recount the activities of the day. The original well has been preserved here – it has a sturdy glass cover, but failing to spot it could mean your heart drops into your stomach for just a split second.

When it's time for bed, the equally charming converted barns, each of which has its own kitchen and living space, are perfect for private, and perhaps more quiet, time. My stay in The Dairy was in a bedroom with hardwood floors, a sizable double bed, and an immaculately clean en-suite bathroom. The cosy decor familiar from the farmhouse is continued throughout, making this the perfect cocoon after a high-paced (and rainy) day.

In fine weather, groups can enjoy the gorgeous outdoor spaces that offer a slice of the countryside. Gardens are beautifully landscaped, with patio areas perfect for al fresco dining or relaxing, while kids can have a run-around in the lush grass.

Throughout a stay, extra amenities can be added, including dog occupancy, or high chairs for children. But perhaps the best decision you could ever make during your stay is to order food from The Cotswold Guy . Every meal over the long weekend was second to none. Whether it was the huge, sprawling Full English every morning – with crispy bacon, perfectly poached eggs and crunchy toast – or the barbecue – with huge burgers, garlicky truffle fries and juicy ribs – this is undoubtedly some of the best food I've ever had the pleasure of tasting.

The verdict

F1 might not seem like everyone's cup of tea, but even the most sceptical person is likely to become a fan when watching the excitement and tension of the race unfold.

Silverstone is undoubtedly one of the best places to watch a race, for both the devoted follower and the intrigued spectator. The British Grand Prix is one event not to be missed.

Rebekah Evans was a guest of Patrón Tequila