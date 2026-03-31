Spectacular walks along the King Charles III Coastal Path

The 2,700-mile route is bursting with stunning scenery, offering family-friendly strolls and challenging hikes

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Sunrise over Bamburgh Castle on the Northumberland coastline
Northumberland’s ‘jaw-dropping’ coastline
(Image credit: PhotoPlus Magazine / Getty Images)

Spanning 2,700 miles, the “gorgeous” new King Charles III Coastal Path will be the “longest managed coastal path in the entire world” when fully open, said Amy Houghton in Time Out.

The project was initiated in 2008 when Gordon Brown was prime minister. Now, almost two decades later, King Charles has finally inaugurated the footpath – 80% of which is open to the public, with the remainder set to be completed by the end of the year. Once finished, the trail will stretch around the entire coast of England, joining up with the existing 870-mile coastal path in Wales.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.