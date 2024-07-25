Escape seaside in Newport, Rhode Island

When packing for a trip to Newport, Rhode Island, be prepared with walking and boating shoes — it's likely you will be doing a lot of both. Get your steps in exploring the Newport Mansions, strolling along Cliff Walk and checking out the shops on Thames Street before hopping on a sailboat to glide through Newport Harbor and across Narragansett Bay.

Setting sail

No visit to Newport is complete without going sailing (Image credit: Discover Newport)

Boating is a way of life in Newport. Once the home of the America's Cup races, the city is known as the Sailing Capital of the World, and visitors have ample opportunities to get out on the water. Newport Classic Cruises offers private yacht charters and ticketed and sunset cruises on historic schooners. For a narrated harbor tour, turn to Gansett Cruises, which operates sailings with knowledgable crews who are quick to share stories about Newport Harbor and Narragansett Bay. Sailings are out of Bowen's Wharf and Bannister's Wharf, both filled with restaurants, boutiques and galleries.

Back to the Gilded Age

Built in 1901, the extravagant Elms mansion was the summer home of coal baron Edward Julius Berwind (Image credit: Gavin Ashworth PSNC)

The 10 grand Newport Mansions, ornate edifices from the Gilded Age that were once home to some of the wealthiest people in the world, are now open to everyone. Take a self-guided tour of The Breakers, a 70-room Italian Renaissance-style residence built by Cornelius Vanderbilt II, or silver heiress Theresa Fair Oelrichs' over-the-top Rosecliff, complete with a heart-shaped staircase. For a fresh perspective, go on the special guided Elms Servant Life tour, which spotlights the hardworking employees who kept The Elms mansion running smoothly.

Cliff Walk offers sweeping views of the water and Newport Mansions (Image credit: Discover Newport)

Need a little fresh air? Make your way to the 3.5-mile Cliff Walk, which passes the Newport Mansions and has beautiful ocean views. Most sections have paved pathways, but the terrain gets rough from Belmont Beach to Reject's Beach, so plan accordingly. If you want to see the coastline from the comfort of your vehicle, the 10-mile Ocean Drive passes the same sights, plus Brenton Point State Park, Fort Adams State Park and Gooseberry Beach.

A busy calendar

Bowen's Wharf is lit up every December during Christmas in Newport (Image credit: Corey Favino)

Newport is a cultural center, with events held year-round. The annual Newport Jazz Festival celebrates its 70th anniversary this summer, the Newport Folk Festival marks its 65th, and in December, Christmas in Newport lasts the entire month as the Newport Mansions come alive with decorations and an illuminated boat parade takes over the harbor. The celebrations extend to the culinary world, with the Newport Mansions hosting an annual Wine & Food Festival in September and Bowen's Wharf presenting its Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival in May and Seafood Festival in October.

The flavors of Newport

Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar serves fresh catch daily (Image credit: Discover Newport)

When in Rome, do as the Romans do, and when in Newport, head to the waterfront and enjoy some seafood. The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar is as "reliable as the tide," Boston Magazine said, and serves two-pound lobsters accompanied by poblano butter, pan-seared scallops, bouillabaisse and raw oysters. The Newport Lobster Shack is a fisherman's co-op that catches its own lobsters, sand crabs, whelk and rock crabs daily, selling the bounty to hungry diners who queue for steaming bowls of lobster bisque and hefty lobster rolls.

For a meal with a side of history, go to the White Horse Tavern, the oldest operating restaurant in the United States. Open since 1673, it still feels like someone from the Colonial era might walk in any minute. The clapboard walls, weathered floors and high beams add to the ambiance, while the menu is a blend of traditional and modern fare. Classic dishes include beef Wellington and beef bourguignon, with meat, seafood and produce coming from purveyors in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Spend the night on Goat Island

The reimagined rooms at Newport Harbor Island Resort offer unobstructed water views (Image credit: Newport Harbor Island Resort)

The comfortable Newport Harbor Island Resort on Goat Island recently underwent a top-to-bottom renovation, where no detail was overlooked. Fresh paint covers the walls while coastal decor, paintings by local artists and soft goods from area weavers fill the rooms. It is a true resort, with amenities ranging from a seasonal outdoor saltwater pool to a heated indoor pool to paddleboard and kayak rentals. When guests are ready to head into downtown Newport, all they have to do is walk to the property's 22-slip marina and board the water taxi.