Raffles at The OWO review: a quintessentially British stay

This heritage building has been given a twist as a luxury hotel in the nation's capital

Exterior of the Old War Office
The Old War Office has been host to notable people including Winston Churchill and Ian Fleming
(Image credit: Raffles at The OWO)
By
published

If you've walked from Big Ben to Trafalgar Square, or meandered from St James's Park to the Thames, the chances are you've seen – and admired – the Old War Office. The turreted, dove-grey building is one of the jewels of Whitehall, completed in 1906 to house Britain's imperial military machine.

For much of the 20th century, its offices were inhabited by Britain's leading politicians, from Lord Kitchener to David Lloyd George, along with their armies of staffers, cooks and typists. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
London Hotel Reviews In Review
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Leaf Arbuthnot, The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸