Santa Ynez Valley: a quirky Californian wine region

The region's 235 independent vineyards benefit from a sea breeze and microclimates

A view across the vineyards of the Santa Ynez Valley in California
Santa Ynez Valley: where you can grow "pretty much any grape"
(Image credit: Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images)
By
published

It was the hit film "Sideways" that put the Santa Ynez Valley on the map, said Francesca Angelini in The Times. Fifty years ago, this beautiful wine region two hours' drive north of Los Angeles was "proper hardscrabble frontier country". Then a few bold souls began planting vines, and soon wineries were springing up all over. 

Still, the valley remained an oenophile's secret until 2004, when it appeared in Alexander Payne's quirky road movie about two wine-loving friends and their midlife crises. After that, Los Angelenos began visiting, and Santa Ynez became known as "the new Napa". But while the Napa Valley – California's most established wine region – can be "stuffy", Santa Ynez retains its pioneering spirit. Its 235 vineyards are all independent, and some produce as little as 80 cases each year. 

