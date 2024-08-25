Santa Ynez Valley: a quirky Californian wine region
The region's 235 independent vineyards benefit from a sea breeze and microclimates
It was the hit film "Sideways" that put the Santa Ynez Valley on the map, said Francesca Angelini in The Times. Fifty years ago, this beautiful wine region two hours' drive north of Los Angeles was "proper hardscrabble frontier country". Then a few bold souls began planting vines, and soon wineries were springing up all over.
Still, the valley remained an oenophile's secret until 2004, when it appeared in Alexander Payne's quirky road movie about two wine-loving friends and their midlife crises. After that, Los Angelenos began visiting, and Santa Ynez became known as "the new Napa". But while the Napa Valley – California's most established wine region – can be "stuffy", Santa Ynez retains its pioneering spirit. Its 235 vineyards are all independent, and some produce as little as 80 cases each year.
Driving into the valley, you know you're entering ranch country because of the horses grazing everywhere behind white picket fences. Its "velvet green hills" are faintly reminiscent of the Cotswolds, although bears and mountain lions roam their remote reaches. In its six hamlets, stores selling horse feed sit next to boutiques specialising in "£28 scented soya candles" – a mixture of "rugged rustic" life and "modern luxury" that I found appealing. The newest and most "stylish" of the valley's hotels is The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, a stylish "beautifully renovated" former 19th century stagecoach stop in Los Olivos. With its spa, festoon lights, lavender beds and fire pits, it's a lovely place to while away the cool evenings.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Santa Ynez is blessed because it's a transverse valley (that is, it runs east to west), which means a sea breeze and microclimates that allow you to grow "pretty much any grape". This makes for wonderfully varied tastings at its wineries. It also has "some of the best food in California" (I can particularly recommend Bar Le Côte, a French-influenced "seafood tavern" in Los Olivos). And the hiking on offer is splendid, with trails such as the fourmile Lover's Loop wending among fields of wildflowers and oak trees – "a very pleasant way to clear a head".
Sign up for The Week’s Travel newsletter for destination inspiration and the latest news and trends.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Stonehenge: a transformative discovery
Talking Point Neolithic people travelled much further afield than previously thought to choose the famous landmark's central altar stone
By The Week UK Published
-
5 gleeful cartoons on the politics of joy
Cartoons Artists take on enthusiasm overload, the audacity of hope, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Crossword: August 25, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Caroline Lucas picks her favourite books
The former Green Party leader chooses works by Suzanne Simard, Kathryn Mannix and more
By The Week UK Published
-
Lowry and the Sea: 'intriguing' show explores 'enigmatic' seascapes
'Immaculately curated' exhibition features a series of paintings, pastels and drawings that show another side to the artist
By The Week UK Published
-
Hollywoodgate: a 'raw and uncompromising' documentary
'Fly-on-the-wall' film explores the Taliban's first year in power after US troops left Afghanistan in 2021
By The Week UK Published
-
7 fitness items you can easily pack for travel workouts
The Week Recommends Don't sweat it. All of this gear is carry-on friendly.
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Discover Etna’s rich history and gastronomic delights
The Week Recommends Europe's most active volcano has inspired Sicily's food, art and wine
By Xandie Nutting Published
-
Home Is Where We Start by Susanna Crossman: a 'delicate and wise' abuse memoir
The Week Recommends Crossman revisits her painful childhood in this 'disturbing and moving' memoir
By The Week UK Published
-
Money Talks: Art, Society and Power – a 'fascinating' show
The Week Recommends Ashmolean exhibition cashes in on the lure of money with a dress stitched with banknotes and Banksy's iconic 'Di-Faced Tenner'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
6 bustling outdoor markets ripe for exploration
The Week Recommends These lively markets offer shopping with a side of culture
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published