Britain's Nuclear Bomb Scandal: Our Story: a 'calmly scathing' documentary

'Human guinea pigs' share moving TV testimony of 'traumatic' fallout from UK's atomic tests in the 1950s

Journalist Colin James kneels by graves in the Woomera cemetery in Maralinga, Australia
Counting the devastating cost: journalist Colin James visits the graves of stillborn babies and tiny infants in Woomera cemetery, Australia
(Image credit: BBC / Hardcash Productions)
By
published

It is "grimly fortuitous timing" that "Britain's Nuclear Bomb Scandal: Our Story" is being broadcast on BBC Two just as "Vladimir Putin's finger seems to be hovering close to the red button", said Carol Midgley in The Times.

The "weighty" documentary shines a light on the nuclear tests carried out by the British government in Australia and the South Pacific between 1952 and 1963, and the "terrible litany" of illnesses and deaths that have plagued the nuclear veterans ever since.

Explore More
Latest
