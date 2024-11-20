Last hopes for justice for UK's nuclear test veterans

Thousands of ex-service personnel say their lives have been blighted by aggressive cancers and genetic mutations

Photo collage of an atomic mushroom cloud, a nuclear engineer, a blood test, and Keir Starmer
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

British veterans are urging Keir Starmer to meet them in their long-standing quest for recognition and compensation for harm they believe was caused by the UK's nuclear testing programme.

Around 22,000 British personnel are thought to have been present at nuclear bomb tests between 1952 and 1991. Forty-five hydrogen and atom bombs were dropped and hundreds of radioactive experiments were carried out in Australia and the South Pacific.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸