The UK's nuclear waste problem

"Not in my backyard" is a term normally used in conversations about proposed new housing or rail lines, but a version of it could soon be heard about one of the most dangerous materials on the planet.

Nuclear power stations are filling up with radioactive waste, so "swathes" of the highly dangerous material are set to be "buried in the English countryside", said The Telegraph. For local communities, it isn't so much "not in my backyard" as "not under my backyard", said the Financial Times.

'100,000 years of hazard'

Sellafield, in Cumbria, is the "temporary home to the vast majority of the UK's radioactive nuclear waste", said the BBC, "as well as the world's largest stockpile of plutonium". It's stuck there because no long-term, high-level waste facilities have been created to deal with it.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The "highly radioactive material" releases energy that can infiltrate and damage the cells in our bodies, Claire Corkhill, professor of radioactive waste management at the University of Bristol, told the broadcaster, and "it remains hazardous for 100,000 years".

The permanent plan to handle the waste currently at Sellafield is to first build a designated 650ft-deep pit to store it. Although the contentious matter of its location has yet to be agreed, the facility will hold some of the 5 million tonnes of waste generated by nuclear power stations over the past seven decades. Then, in the second half of the century, a much deeper geological disposal site will be dug, which will hold the UK's "most dangerous waste", such as plutonium, said The Telegraph.

The problem is only going to get bigger because nuclear power is a central part of the government's mission for "clean power by 2030" and "more nuclear power means more nuclear waste", said the BBC.

With at least three new nuclear power stations planned, said The Telegraph, the country will quickly be "at odds with" the 1976 review of nuclear waste policy by the Royal Commission on Environmental Pollution, which warned the UK was amassing nuclear waste so fast that it should stop building reactors until it had a solution.

'Poison portal'

Some believe part of that solution will be found overseas. Earlier this year, there were warnings that Australia could become a "poison portal" for the UK and US as a result of a new three-nation defence pact called Aukus. The original wording of the agreement would allow for facilities to be created to dispose of waste from "Aukus submarines", which could have included UK and US vessels.

Dave Sweeney, the Australian Conservation Foundation's nuclear free campaigner, warned at the time that Aukus partners could see Australia as "a little bit of a radioactive terra nullius".

After pushback, the Australian government added a loophole to the legislation to "ensure Australia will not become a dumping ground for nuclear waste", said The Guardian.

But the Australian Greens' defence spokesperson, David Shoebridge, said the changes did not go far enough. The amendment only addresses high-level radioactive waste, he said, and "still allows the US and UK to dump intermediate-level waste, and Australian high-level waste, anywhere in Australia".