House of Guinness: ‘rip-roaring’ Dublin brewing dynasty period drama

The Irish series mixes the family tangles of ‘Downton’ and ‘Succession’ for a ‘dark’ and ‘quaffable’ watch

Two brothers of the Guinness family raise their arms
The drama begins in 1868, upon the death of the brewing patriarch, Benjamin Guinness
(Image credit: Netflix)
By
published

“Swagger, menace, a modern soundtrack, actors walking in slow motion while wearing stylish hats...” Yes, Steven Knight, the creator of “Peaky Blinders”, is back with a new drama, only this time it’s not a gangland tale set in prewar Birmingham, but a “Succession”-style piece, loosely based on fact, set in 19th-century Dublin, said Anita Singh in The Daily Telegraph. It opens in the year 1868, and Benjamin Guinness, who built his family’s enterprise into a brewing behemoth, has just died. He has left behind three sons and a daughter, and it’s not clear who stands to take the reins of the business.

The series begins with a mass brawl as the brewery’s Catholic and Protestant workers prepare to smash their fists against each other during the funeral cortege, said James Jackson in The Times. You may slightly roll your eyes as the music of Fontaines D.C. blasts out, and you realise you’re in for another “rip-roaring” costume drama. “But then something happens. With a dash of ‘Downton’ as well as ‘Succession’, the mix of familial scheming and wider political ruptures (in this case anti-British hostility) starts to coalesce” into something that is dark and really quite quaffable.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸