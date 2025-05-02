Is it time for Doctor Who to retire?
'Viewer apathy' could prove the ultimate foe for the Time Lord, amid lukewarm reviews and falling ratings
Record-low audiences have put the future of the longest-running sci-fi show in the world in doubt. The eponymous hero of "Doctor Who" may have vanquished diabolical enemies like the Daleks "all through time and space", said Martin Belam in The Guardian, but he's now "facing" his "greatest threat: viewer apathy".
Tea-time chills
Since Russell T. Davies returned as the series showrunner in 2023, "Doctor Who" has developed an "ultimately damaging obsession with chasing a family audience", said Ed Power in The Independent.
Davies seems "determined" to turn the Doctor into a "glorified children's entertainer", costing the show its "ability" to "conjure a chill at tea time". The "smartest thing" that Davies could do is to "rewind to a previous era" and focus on what made "Doctor Who" work in the first place: "make it scary again".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
During its original run, the show was the "cleverest, funniest and scariest prime-time drama on a budget soap operas would pity", said Myke Bartlett in The Critic. What the modern incarnation, with its Disney "mouse dollars", overlooks is that "what we don't see can scare us more". It needs to return to a spirit of creativity and embrace "suspense and smarts over spectacle".
"Doctor Who" also needs to pull back from the wider "tendency for pop culture to lecture its audience". The series "has traditionally held a mirror up to society", but in recent years its subtext has become "main text", "often directed bluntly at a diminishing audience". Good television doesn't have to be a "manifesto": we can "tolerate programming that dares us to pay attention", instead of assuming we "need instruction". Now more than ever, "maybe we could all do with some high-quality escapism".
Cash cow
No "formal decision" about the show's future will be made until after the current season has finished airing, said Radio Times. But Davies has already told Parade that he can "promise" fans "amazing stuff" further down the line, with plans that will "bear fruit a long time into the future".
Rumours of the franchise's demise have been exaggerated, "Doctor Who" historian and long-time fan David Howe told Metro. When the show was cancelled in 1989, it was not the "massive, massive brand" that it is today. Even if TV bosses are "looking to save some money", he said, "Doctor Who" wouldn't "even register" in their conversations now because it's "bringing in" so much cash. "Of course, you're going to make it – it's making a fortune for you."
It's "frustrating to hear so much talk" about the show's future "when its present" on Disney+ is "so much fun", said Tom Beasley on Yahoo Entertainment. While "all of this outside noise" about potential cancellations is "chuntering away in the background", "Doctor Who" is "quietly delivering one of its best and most surprising series" to date.
Leave the "obsession" around viewing figures to "suit-wearing boardroom-dwellers": all fans should "care about" is whether they're getting the "best possible" science fiction "silliness".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
The Week Unwrapped: How is professional sport dealing with dementia?
Podcast Plus, is fossil-fuel advertising on borrowed time? And do male authors need more support?
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures Finger wrestling, a race for waiters, and more
-
Quiz of The Week: 26 April - 2 May
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
Stephen Graham's best TV and film roles
The Week Recommends From Line of Duty to Adolescence, these are the prolific actor's must-watch projects
-
Why are we so obsessed with The Traitors?
In the Spotlight It's the BBC's most scheming, manipulative and treacherous show – and viewers can't get enough
-
Gregg Wallace: a man out of time?
Talking Point MasterChef presenter's downfall shines spotlight on how mistreatment of junior staff has all too often been ignored
-
Gregg Wallace apologises for 'women of a certain age' jibe
Speed Read MasterChef presenter says he was 'not in a good headspace' when he made the comments regarding complainants
-
Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light – still a 'crown jewel'
The Week Recommends This 'superlative' Tudor drama returns to BBC One and remains 'appointment weekly viewing'
-
Threads: how apocalyptic pseudo-documentary shocked a nation
In the Spotlight The rarely shown nuclear annihilation film will reappear on TV screens this week
-
'Ludwig': David Mitchell's new quaint and quirky British detective drama
The Week Recommends The BBC's new cosy crime drama is the 'role of a lifetime' for Mitchell
-
Mishal Husain: BBC journalist shares her six favourite books
The Week Recommends Newsreader and Radio 4 presenter picks works by Louisa May Alcott, Jamil Ahmad and more