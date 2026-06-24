James Norton goes ‘full fantasy panto’ in ‘explosive’ House of the Dragon third series

Game of Thrones spin-off steps up the action with plot twists and bloody battles

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James Norton standing in a battle field in House of the Dragon series three
James Norton plays ‘love-to-hate’ Lord Ormund Hightower
(Image credit: Landmark Media / Alamy)

“Breathe a fiery sigh of relief,” said Jack Seale in The Guardian. After two “forgettable” series, “House of the Dragon” has finally “found its focus”.

Set centuries before “Game of Thrones”, the new season of the spin-off sees a “power vacuum” emerge in Westeros, into which various rulers and royals “seek to step”. The third instalment kicks off with the bloody Battle of the Gullet at sea: an “orgy of CGI carnage” with “underwater punch-ups and dragonly intervention”.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.