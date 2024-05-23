Rebus: Richard Rankin is 'mildly hypnotic' as the titular detective

This BBC adaptation of Ian Rankin's best-selling novels immerses viewers in Edinburgh's criminal underworld

Richard Rankin as Detective John Rebus leans on a railing in Edinburgh at nightfall.
Richard Rankin plays John Rebus with 'dark, dangerous charisma and bone-dry sarcasm'
The BBC's new six-part series "Rebus" "doesn't feel necessary, exactly", said Rachel Cooke in The New Statesman: every day seems to bring "sheeting rain and another new police drama, and Ian Rankin's novels have been well adapted before": between 2000 and 2007, there were four ITV series based on the books. Still, this outing, written by the playwright Gregory Burke, "is shaping up to be a keeper". 

While the detective sergeant John Rebus of Rankin's most recent books is "a weary, wily old-timer", said Dan Einav in the FT, this Rebus is a younger man (played by Richard Rankin, no relation). 

