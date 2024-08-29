Sherwood, series two: 'stuffed to the gills with brilliant performances'

The latest instalment of James Graham's gritty crime drama is 'superb'

David Morrissey walking in a field by the sea in a scene from Sherwood season two.
David Morrissey returns as Ian St Clair
(Image credit: Sam Taylor / BBC / House Productions)
By
published

Fans of "Sherwood" could be forgiven for wondering if writer James Graham could possibly conjure its "noirish magic for a second time", said Carol Midgley in The Times.

A crime drama set in a Nottinghamshire village in the noughties, it was a brilliant depiction of a community still riven by the toxic schisms created by the miners' strikes in the 1980s; and by the end, there seemed no need for a sequel. Yet now we have a second series, and I am happy to report that it is superb: Graham's "talent for understanding the human condition" and "creating complex, believable characters is every bit as potent as last time".

