Supacell: a wholly 'original' superhero story that 'gets the blood pumping'

Hit six-part Netflix show starring Tosin Cole is 'addictively stressful'

Nadine Mills in 'Supacell' Netflix show.
The type of show that has you hitting 'next episode' with 'super speed'
(Image credit: Alamy / Netflix)
By
published

"Supacell" has scooped the top spot in Netflix's global top 10, with 11.8 million views on the platform this week alone – and a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Showrunner and director Rapman's six-part series follows the lives of five Black Londoners who suddenly find themselves with unexpected superpowers. 

Despite the stiff competition in an already oversaturated genre, said Ben Gibbons in Screen Rant, it's an "incredible first chapter in an original superhero story" that leaves a lasting impression. Rapman doesn't rely on "tropes and tradition". By bringing together underrepresented individuals as the primary stars, and gradually revealing the unique reason the characters got their powers, the "extremely well-executed" show stands apart as something more "worthwhile and engaging".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Tv
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸