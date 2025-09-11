The Paper: new show, same 'warmth and goofiness'
This spin-off of the American version of The Office is ‘comfortingly and wearyingly familiar’
Expectations were low when the American version of “The Office” first aired in the US in 2005, said Tim Glanfield in The Times. But despite initially unfavourable comparisons to the British original, it “developed across nine years into a television behemoth”. Now we have a spinoff that uses the same mockumentary format to explore the inner workings of a local newspaper in the Midwest.
The Toledo Truth Teller once employed more than 1,000 people, but “now finds itself situated in the corner of one floor of its former grand Ohio offices alongside a toilet-roll brand”. Its output consists largely of clickbait and wire copy; its managing editor (Sabrina Impacciatore) presides over a tiny, dysfunctional staff; and its future seems uncertain. Then, an idealistic new editor is hired (Domhnall Gleeson) with aspirations to bring the paper back to its former glory, though he has never worked for a newspaper before. The show (on Sky), exudes confidence, and has just the right balance of silliness, satire and thoughtful characterisation.
“The Paper” has some of the pathos of “The Office”, said Hannah J. Davies in The Guardian, and it does “classic misdirection quite well”, but it is just not funny enough. If you’ve seen “The Office”, everything from the single-person interviews to the “warmth and the goofiness”, will feel “comfortingly and wearyingly familiar”, said Chris Bennion in The Telegraph. They’ve even transplanted a character, the accountant Oscar (Oscar Nuñez). Much like the show itself, it’s nice to see him, but you are not sure what he is doing there.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Rachel Jones: Gated Canyons – ‘riotously colourful’ works from an ‘exhilarating’ painter
The Week Recommends The 34-year-old is the first artist to take over Dulwich Picture Gallery’s main space
-
Born With Teeth: ‘mischievously provocative’ play starring Ncuti Gatwa
The Week Recommends ‘Sprightly’ production from Liz Duffy Adams imagines the relationship between Shakespeare and Christopher Marlowe
-
Prince charming: Harry’s tea with King sparks royal reconciliation rumours
Talking Point Are the royals – and the UK public – ready to welcome the Duke of Sussex back in?
-
Rachel Jones: Gated Canyons – ‘riotously colourful’ works from an ‘exhilarating’ painter
The Week Recommends The 34-year-old is the first artist to take over Dulwich Picture Gallery’s main space
-
Born With Teeth: ‘mischievously provocative’ play starring Ncuti Gatwa
The Week Recommends ‘Sprightly’ production from Liz Duffy Adams imagines the relationship between Shakespeare and Christopher Marlowe
-
Art review: Lorna Simpson: Source Notes
Feature Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, through Nov. 2
-
Jessica Francis Kane's 6 favorite books that prove less is more
Feature The author recommends works by Penelope Fitzgerald, Marie-Helene Bertino, and more
-
Book reviews: 'Baldwin: A Love Story' and 'The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces'
Feature A loving James Baldwin biography and the drug crimes of two special ops veterans
-
'The Office' spinoff, a 'Mare of Easttown' follow-up and the Guinness family royalty in September TV
the week recommends This month's new television releases include 'The Paper,' 'Task' and 'House of Guinness'
-
Rigatoni with 'no-vodka sauce' recipe
The Week Recommends Comfort food meets a clever alcohol-free twist on a classic
-
6 blooming homes for gardeners
Feature Featuring a greenhouse in Illinois and 13 raised garden beds in New Mexico