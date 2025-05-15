Virgin Island: has reality finally gone too far?

Channel 4 show panned as 'cruel' and 'icky sexperiment' but some find it 'heartwarming' too

A publicity image showing participants of Virgin Island against the backdrop of a beach
'Low-rent entertainment'? The courage of the participants is 'admirable' and 'touching'
By
published

"Exploitative", "reprehensible" and "surprisingly empathetic" are just some of the adjectives critics have used to describe "Virgin Island", Channel 4's controversial new reality show.

The series follows 12 virgins between the ages of 22 and 30 as they embark on an intimacy course at a luxury "hands-on" retreat, where sex experts try to help them lose their virginity.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

