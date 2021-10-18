Stop letting COVID infect TV

Succession's third-season premiere brought a welcome return Sunday night — no, not Cousin Greg, but a world in which the COVID-19 pandemic hadn't happened yet and perhaps never will.

This season of Succession started shooting in New York "weeks after the city went into lockdown in March 2020," according to Vulture, but the show's creator, Jesse Armstrong, "decided early on that the season's finished scripts wouldn't be rewritten to incorporate the ongoing pandemic." It's a choice that marks a notable break from many other dramas in which the pandemic is an episode topic or a major plot point.

It's also a choice that should be more widely imitated. TV isn't real life, so it doesn't need to incorporate real-life events.

Comedian and podcaster Mohanad Elshieky shared a similar sentiment on Sunday: "I'm actually ok if TV shows pretend the pandemic did not happen," he tweeted in reference to the third season of Netflix's You (a show that "makes a point to reference the recent and still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic" and involves a character "smashing a vaccine skeptic's head with a rolling pin and locking him in a cage"). Though the tweet went viral, replies made clear the opinion is divisive:

Covid changed the entire world, has lasted over a year, is ongoing, and has killed millions, conservatively, of the global population. The scale here is way different, I think — Mike Ockburns (@MediumJumbo) October 18, 2021

Grey's Anatomy, Mr. Corman, The Morning Show, The Good Doctor, This Is Us, 911, Superstore, and Shameless are among the many shows that have dealt with the pandemic in their scripts, and I understand their logic. "You're in a pact with your audience where you have to deal with real-life s--t," Greg Berlanti, the producer for You, explained to The Hollywood Reporter in May 2020. In an interview for the same article, 911 and 911: Lone Star's Tim Minear said, "If we pretend like it's an alter-universe where this thing hasn't happened, we'd quaint ourselves into irrelevance."