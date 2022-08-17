Elon Musk urges Grimes not to get 'elf ear surgery'

Is Grimes taking her excitement for the new Lord of the Rings show a step too far?

The singer took to Twitter this week to reveal she's considering "elf ear mods," seeking advice from anyone who has had experience modifying their ears using plastic surgery to look pointy like an elf's.

"Im scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing," Grimes tweeted. "Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I've wanted it my whole life." In another tweet, she said she's "debating" getting the surgery but is concerned because "it requires permanent stitches."

Among those to weigh in was Grimes' ex-boyfriend Elon Musk, with whom she shares two children. "The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside," Musk dryly responded. Grimes replied that "this sounds like a job for crispr," meaning gene editing, suggesting she was "born just a few generations too early" for this.

Grimes also asked her followers what face modifications "would look good on me" and solicited the names of anyone who "could do vampire teeth caps," vowing that "these next few years will be spent doing [all] my dream body mods." One person pointed her in the direction of a body modification artist with experience in elf ear surgery.

"Maybe I'll inquire," she replied. "It might be too crazy just cuz of my profession … Ugh but legit they looks so amazing."

Now that Musk is suggesting she reconsider, though, we'll have to see whether she's all ears.