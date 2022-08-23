Kim Kardashian and other stars accused of wasting water amid California drought

it seems like nobody wants to conserve water these days

Kim Kardashian isn't keeping up with California drought restrictions, a new report says — and she's not alone.

The Kardashians star is one of a number of celebrities who have been issued "notices of exceedance" after surpassing their monthly water budgets multiple times since a drought emergency was declared in California, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kardashian reportedly received notices connected to two properties, with her Hidden Hills home and a nearby lot allegedly exceeding its June budget by 232,000 gallons. Kourtney Kardashian's property also reportedly went over by 101,000 gallons.

Dwyane Wade, Kevin Hart, and Sylvester Stallone also allegedly received notices. According to the Times, a property listed under Wader's name exceeded its May water budget by 489,000 gallons. The former NBA star and his wife, Gabrielle Union, in a statement to the Times blamed this on an issue with their pool.

Hart's Calabasas property, meanwhile, reportedly exceeded its June water budget by 117,000 gallons in June, while Stallone's Hidden Hills property allegedly went over by 230,000 gallons. Stallone's attorney told the Times he and his wife have "more than 500 mature trees on the property," and "absent adequate watering, in all likelihood they would die." The celebrities' properties are "now subject to the installation of flow restrictor devices," the Times notes.

In April, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California's board voted on a plan to limit "non-essential water use" amid a water shortage, with outdoor watering only being allowed one day a week.

The stars mentioned in the article quickly backlash for allegedly wasting water, which comes after similar outrage sparked by a report on the celebrities with the biggest CO2 emissions from their private jets. A spokesperson for the alleged biggest offender, Taylor Swift, said her jet is "loaned out regularly to other individuals."