Glass Onion trailer introduces the Knives Out sequel's murder suspects

Benoit Blanc is ready for his next case.

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Glass Onion, the highly anticipated sequel to 2019's murder mystery Knives Out. It sees Daniel Craig return as Detective Benoit Blanc, but otherwise, the film features an entirely new cast and plot.

This time, a tech billionaire played by Edward Norton invites his friends to his private island, where someone ends up dead. The sequel is no less star-studded than the original, with the cast including Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, and Ethan Hawke — though Hawke's character is nowhere to be found in the footage. Could that suggest he's the murder victim?

The trailer also teases a theme of games and puzzles, and according to director Rian Johnson, the film begins with the characters being invited "to come and play this murder mystery game." But as Blanc notes, "For one person on this island, this is not a game." The film is named after the Beatles song "Glass Onion," which according to BeatlesBible.com "was John Lennon's answer to those who looked for hidden meanings in The Beatles' music." Presumably, we can expect plenty of red herrings.

The original Knives Out was a huge hit, grossing over $300 million and earning a screenplay nomination at the Oscars. But unlike the first film, Glass Onion is being released by Netflix, which reportedly spent over $400 million in a deal for two Knives Out sequels. It's a big bet as the streamer seeks to bring more ongoing franchises into its library.

Knives Out will be released in "select" theaters and hit Netflix on Dec. 23. Check out the trailer — and make your early predictions on who the murderer is — below: