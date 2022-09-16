Chrissy Teigen says she had an 'abortion to save my life,' not a miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she had an abortion in 2020, not a miscarriage as previously reported and a distinction she came to understand in recent months.

Speaking at the "Day of Unreasonable Conversation" on Thursday, the model opened up about her 2020 pregnancy loss, describing it for the first time as an abortion. "An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance," she said, per The Hollywood Reporter. "And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."

Teigen announced in 2020 she suffered a pregnancy loss while she and her husband, John Legend, were expecting their third child. She had been hospitalized for excessive bleeding during the pregnancy. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions," she said at the time.

But Teigen said Thursday that after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Legend helped her understand what she experienced was an abortion, not a miscarriage. "I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage," she said. "And I became really frustrated that I didn't, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion."

In August, Teigen announced she and Legend are expecting again, saying, "So far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."