Rust filming to resume as Alec Baldwin settles with cinematographer's family

Alec Baldwin has settled with the family of the cinematographer killed on his movie Rust — and the film is now heading back into production.

Matthew Hutchins, widower of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, confirmed in a statement to multiple outlets that he has reached a settlement with Baldwin and others in his wrongful death lawsuit over the on-set shooting.

"As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed," Hutchins said. "The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023."

Halyna Hutchins was killed on the New Mexico film set in October 2021 after a gun Baldwin was holding unexpectedly went off, fatally striking her with a real bullet. Baldwin has denied responsibility, claiming he didn't pull the trigger of the gun and that he was assured it didn't contain live rounds.

In February, Hutchins' family sued Baldwin and "others who were responsible for the safety on the set and whose reckless behavior and cost-cutting led to" her death. But in the new statement, Matthew Hutchins said he has "no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame," adding, "All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."

Director Joel Souza, who was also shot on set, will return to complete the movie, and he said he's pleased "we will now complete what Halyna and I started." Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies recently indicated Baldwin could still be criminally charged.